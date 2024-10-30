NinjaTrader Announces Partnership with Futures Titan, Anthony Crudele

Top retail futures brokerage further strengthens educational, livestream offerings with industry trailblazer joining the team to distribute exclusive content

CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NinjaTrader , a leading fintech platform for retail futures trading, today announced a partnership with industry expert Anthony Crudele to distribute exclusive content through the company's livestream offerings. Crudele will also assume the role of Senior Vice President of NinjaTrader Live. The alliance emphasizes NinjaTrader's commitment to educating new and experienced traders alike and empowering users by offering a robust array of tools and resources unavailable elsewhere.

A former S&P pit trader, founder of Place Your Trades, and host of Futures Radio Show, Crudele has spent over 29 years in the industry, educating futures traders of all levels, and advising on strategy.

Crudele will be leading NinjaTrader Live, the pinnacle of NinjaTrader's livestream offerings, which serves as a futures trader's gateway to ongoing development in the futures markets. Viewers experience real-time trading, expert analysis, and platform insights, all tailored to elevate traders of every skill level, completely free.

"Anthony is the leading voice for active retail futures traders, and we share a vision for trader empowerment and success. His expertise will strengthen NinjaTrader's educational offerings while equipping traders with the trading knowledge not easily accessible elsewhere. As the futures space continues to grow, we are focused on prioritizing user experience and reinforcing our position as a leader in the retail investing landscape through interactive content with some of the best in the business," said Martin Franchi, CEO at NinjaTrader.

Crudele has made a significant impact within the futures space. Since founding the Futures Radio Show in 2014, the first futures podcast, he has offered valuable insights through interviews with industry experts. He was one of the youngest members on the trading floor of the CME and participated in the early stages of electronic trading during his career.

"I'm excited to contribute to NinjaTrader's extensive educational offerings, aiming to make futures trading education more accessible every day and drive greater success for futures traders," said Anthony Crudele, Senior Vice President of NinjaTrader Live. "The futures market is thriving, making now an ideal time to join a team passionately dedicated to empowering traders eager to delve into this dynamic asset class."

NinjaTrader Live and other livestreams are available through the NinjaTrader account dashboard, the company's website , and YouTube channel.

For more information on NinjaTrader and the company's futures-based content offerings, visit their website .

About NinjaTrader Group, LLC

NinjaTrader provides award-winning trading software and brokerage services to active futures traders. Founded in 2003, NinjaTrader has evolved into an industry leader supporting over 1.8 million users around the globe with best-in-class technology, discount commissions, and world-class support. The firm offers a modern cloud-based futures trading platform available via desktop, mobile, and web applications, enabling customers to trade from any location. For more information, visit www.ninjatrader.com .

