NinjaTrader Announces Strategic Expansion of Executive Team

Futures brokerage leader adds four new executive leaders, as retail traders usher into asset class

CHICAGO, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NinjaTrader , the leading fintech platform for retail futures trading, today announced the addition of four experienced executives to its leadership team. This strategic expansion highlight's the company's commitment to enhancing its platform amid the increasing interest in futures trading by retail traders.

Ryan Pitylak, a veteran executive with over 15 years of experience in marketing, strategy, and operations, joins as Executive Vice President of Growth. Pitylak previously held key roles at ZenBusiness, where he was pivotal in driving the company's valuation to $1.7 billion and securing over $275 million in funding. A passionate trader himself, Ryan is uniquely qualified to build offerings focused on trader education, social experiences, and partner networks.

Aditya Nishandar steps in as Chief Technology Officer, bringing with him an impressive background in technology leadership and innovation. After a successful career supporting trading at Goldman Sachs for 12 years, Nishandar served as the Senior Director of Carta Liquidity, where he led a team of engineers in building and maintaining a regulated marketplace for private stock trading.

John O'Neil assumes the role of General Manager of Evaluation Services, focused on building industry leading experiences for retail proprietary traders. John brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of driving impactful results across various industries, including retail trading. His extensive background includes leading FXCM through a period of rapid growth and global expansion, through to its transition from a private firm to a $1 billion public company.

Michael Krafft brings a wealth of expertise to his new role as Vice President of Product. With an impressive career spanning roles at TrueML, Alight Solutions, and American Express, Michael has demonstrated a remarkable ability to drive innovation, develop machine learning-powered decision engines, and deliver impactful client-facing applications and solutions.

"Our recent executive hires reflect NinjaTrader's dedication to investing in top talent to advance our leading position within the retail futures trading space," said Martin Franchi, CEO at NinjaTrader. "The global surge in interest from retail traders looking to enter futures trading continues unabated. Once primarily focused on other asset classes, like stocks and options, retail traders are realizing the benefits of futures and are seeking the best tools to engage with this dynamic and exciting asset class. We're anticipating this interest to continue and have bolstered our leadership team with top talent to deliver for our community of 1.7M users. Each of these leaders bring a unique set of skills and a shared passion for innovation, which will be critical as we continue to grow and enhance our platform."

About NinjaTrader Group, LLC

NinjaTrader provides award-winning trading software and brokerage services to active futures traders. Founded in 2003, NinjaTrader is the first modern fintech futures trading merchant, and has evolved into an industry leader supporting over 1.7 million traders around the globe with best-in-class technology, discount commissions and world-class support. The firm offers a modern cloud-based futures trading platform available via desktop, mobile, and web applications, enabling customers to trade from any location. For more information, visit www.ninjatrader.com .

