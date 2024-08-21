NinjaTrader Announces Tobin McDaniel as New President

McDaniel joins growing team to advance plans to build the leading fintech for retail futures

CHICAGO, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NinjaTrader , a leading fintech platform for retail futures trading, today announced that Tobin McDaniel has joined the company as President. The move comes alongside increasing demand for accessible futures trading amongst retail investors. Tobin's appointment is the latest in NinjaTrader's wave of executive hires and reaffirms the company's commitment to continue building a more modern, mainstream platform.

"Tobin brings an impressive array of experience scaling consumer driven companies in the fintech space," said Martin Franchi, CEO at NinjaTrader. "His industry expertise and passion to serve the individual investor will help us further our ultimate goal of providing the best tools, support, and experiences to the fast-growing retail futures trading community, bringing NinjaTrader to the next level."

McDaniel joins NinjaTrader with 15 years of experience in the retail trading and investing spaces, most recently serving as Head of SoFi Invest. Previously, he held high-caliber positions at Charles Schwab, where he led a portfolio of products to better serve self-directed investors, bringing personalization to investing. This included growing Schwab's digital advice business to $50B+ in AUM, in addition to launching the company's innovation lab.

For the past several years, NinjaTrader has experienced tremendous growth. Institutional support for the retail futures trading community has never been stronger, and NinjaTrader's efforts partnering with exchanges on innovative new products and developing world-class education designed for newer traders is helping to fuel the next level of exponential growth.

"NinjaTrader is focused on creating the premier futures trading experience for every investor, and I look forward to working with the team to move the company's mission forward," said McDaniel. "Providing better user experiences, more content, and tools will help ensure that traders of all experience levels have the guidance they need to make smarter investment decisions, particularly for newer retail traders looking to enter the futures space."

For more information on NinjaTrader, visit the website .

About NinjaTrader Group, LLC

NinjaTrader provides award-winning trading software and brokerage services to active futures traders. Founded in 2003, NinjaTrader has evolved into an industry leader supporting over 1.7 million traders around the globe with best-in-class technology, discount commissions and world-class support. The firm offers a modern cloud-based futures trading platform available via desktop, mobile, and web applications, enabling customers to trade from any location. For more information, visit www.ninjatrader.com .

SOURCE NinjaTrader