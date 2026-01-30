NinjaTrader Expands Into Europe to Support the Next Generation of Retail Futures Traders

Responding to rapid growth and high demand, retail futures and trading technology leader launches in the Netherlands and Germany, with plans to expand across the EU

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NinjaTrader Group, a global leader in retail futures trading, today announced the expansion of its futures offering into Europe via Payward Europe Digital Solutions (CY) Limited (PEDSL-CY), a MiFID investment firm, launching first in the Netherlands and Germany. Built from the ground up for futures traders, NinjaTrader delivers an experience purpose-built for futures trading that combines a best-in-class platform, compelling pricing, and integrated trader development tools and education. With more than two decades focused solely on futures trading, NinjaTrader brings a level of depth and credibility to the European market.

The expansion comes at a pivotal moment for European retail markets, as traders increasingly move toward exchange traded products in search of greater transparency, regulatory clarity, and long-term market access. Through NinjaTrader, European existing and future clients of PEDSL-CY ("EU Clients") will be able to access futures contracts listed on regulated U.S. and European venues. With plans to expand into additional European Union (EU) markets, including France and Italy, later this year, NinjaTrader is providing a timely, futures-native onramp as market structure continues to evolve across the region. With this offering, NinjaTrader joins other major global brokers already offering European clients access to exchange traded products, in compliance with applicable regulation.

The European expansion of its futures offering is part of NinjaTrader Group's broader integration into the PINC Group, which includes Kraken, one of the longest standing and secure cryptocurrency platforms, serving more than 15 million clients worldwide.

The EU offering aims to accelerate global access to futures markets and positions NinjaTrader at the forefront of connecting European retail traders with international opportunities.

EU Clients will gain access to NinjaTrader's integrated futures trading environment, including advanced charting, order flow visualization, robust quotes, execution capabilities, and full-feature futures trading simulator. Together, these tools are designed to help traders analyze markets, practice strategies, and build confidence as they transition into exchange-listed futures.

"As trader behavior evolves across Europe, traders are gravitating toward futures-first exchange traded products," said Martin Franchi, CEO of NinjaTrader Group. "NinjaTrader pairs a powerful futures platform with competitive pricing and integrated education to help traders build skills and succeed over the long term."

"Retail access to futures is becoming a global expectation, not a regional exception," said Arjun Sethi, co-CEO of Kraken. "NinjaTrader's expansion into Europe reflects a broader shift toward transparent, exchange-listed markets and the infrastructure required to support them at scale. We're proud to support this milestone as part of our shared commitment to expanding access to global financial markets."

About NinjaTrader Group, LLC

NinjaTrader Group is a global leader in retail futures and trading technology. Since 2003, NinjaTrader Brokerage has been empowering a community of over 2 million traders with cutting-edge technology, ultra-low commissions, and world-class support. Our modern, cloud-based platform, available on desktop, web, and mobile, provides direct access to the futures markets and gives traders the freedom to seize market opportunities anytime, anywhere.

Disclaimer: Futures trading involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. An investor could potentially lose all or more than the initial investment. Trading should be undertaken only with risk capital—funds that can be lost without jeopardizing one's financial security or lifestyle—and only by those who can afford such losses. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

About Kraken

Founded in 2011, Kraken is one of the world's longest-standing and most secure crypto platforms globally. Kraken clients trade more than 450 digital assets, traditional assets such as U.S. futures and U.S.-listed stocks and ETFs, and 6 different national currencies, including GBP, EUR, USD, CAD, CHF, and AUD. Trusted by millions of institutions, professional traders and consumers, Kraken is one of the fastest, most liquid and performant trading platforms available.

Kraken has set the industry standard for transparency and client trust, and it was the first crypto platform to conduct Proof of Reserves. It complies with regulations and laws applicable to its business, while actively protecting client privacy and maintaining the highest security standards.

For more information about Kraken, please visit eu.kraken.com.

Disclaimer: Investment services, ancillary services and investment activities (the "Services") in relation to derivatives are provided and carried out by Payward Europe Digital Solutions (CY) Limited, "PEDSL-CY". PEDSL-CY is authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) for the provision of the Services under licence number 342/17. See Risk Disclosures here. PEDSL-CY is registered in Cyprus with registration number HE 356603 and registered office at Athalassas, 62, MEZZANINE, Strovolos 2012, Nicosia, Cyprus.

Disclaimer: Futures trading involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose all or more than your initial investment. Only risk capital should be used for trading.

