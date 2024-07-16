NinjaTrader Recognized As A 2024 Great Place To Work®

Leading retail futures trading platform named as workplace leader for second consecutive year

CHICAGO, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NinjaTrader , a leading fintech platform for retail futures trading, today announced that it has earned official certification as a 2024 Great Place to Work® for the second consecutive year. Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

The Great Place to Work Certification™ is based on responses provided by employees about their experience with the organization. Insights revealed that 87% of employees at NinjaTrader cited the company as a great place to work, compared to 57% of employees at a typical US-based organization.

"Receiving this certification for another year is a testament to the dedication and passion of our incredible team," said Martin Franchi, CEO of NinjaTrader. "We strive to foster a culture of innovation, collaboration, and mutual respect. This recognition reflects our commitment to providing an environment where every employee feels valued and empowered to achieve their best. We are immensely proud of this recognition and remain dedicated to maintaining our high standards for workplace excellence."

According to Great Place To Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

NinjaTrader offers retail traders an on-ramp into the world of futures and has spent over 20 years educating and equipping traders with best-in-class tools to participate in this exciting and fast-growing asset class. The surge in interest from retail traders looking to enter futures trading continues unabated, with investors signing up for the platform in record numbers. The NinjaTrader team is growing rapidly to serve over 1.7 million traders and counting.

About NinjaTrader Group, LLC

NinjaTrader provides award-winning trading software and brokerage services to active futures traders. Founded in 2003, NinjaTrader has evolved into an industry leader supporting over 1.7 million traders around the globe with best-in-class technology, discount commissions and world-class support. The firm offers a modern cloud-based futures trading platform available via desktop, mobile, and web applications, enabling customers to trade from any location. For more information, visit www.ninjatrader.com .

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

