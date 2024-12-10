NinjaTrader Unveils NinjaTrader Pulse, an Innovative Sentiment Indicator for Retail Futures Trading

New tool leverages millions of data points to provide new and professional traders with a comprehensive, real-time market sentiment overview

CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NinjaTrader , a leading fintech platform for retail futures trading, today announced the launch of NinjaTrader Pulse, an innovative futures sentiment indicator designed to provide an accurate overview of positions taken by active retail traders.

The real-time, gauge-style assessment indicator provides retail traders with a comprehensive overview and detailed summary of market positioning of the most popular futures contracts, including E-mini S&P 500 (ES), Micro E-mini S&P 500 (MES), E-mini Nasdaq 100 (NQ), Micro E-mini Nasdaq 100 (MNQ), E-mini Dow (YM), Micro E-mini Dow (MYM), crude oil (CL), micro crude oil (MCL), gold (GC), micro gold (MGC). The measurement of true retail trader sentiment and intermarket positioning is based on actual trading behavior across NinjaTrader clients.

"NinjaTrader Pulse provides professional futures traders with extensive, apprehensible information to better inform their trading strategies and offers those who are futures-curious an opportunity to access real-time market sentiment," said Martin Franchi, CEO of NinjaTrader. "With one of the world's largest retail futures trading communities, creating new data products to support our trader's decision-making is a natural progression of our innovative product suite. This aligns with our vision of providing active traders and investors with best-in-class tools."

The debut of NinjaTrader Pulse comes at a time when retail futures trading has seen a surge in popularity, due in large part to the growing interest from younger traders. The company has seen a notable spike in millennials turning to the asset class, as NinjaTrader observed the average age of their users shift from 48 to 38 years old within the last five years. This change in demographic emphasizes a broader trend of seasoned professionals diversifying their investment strategies with futures trading, and comes at a time when people are seeking more control over their investment portfolios.

"Our new tool is designed to take complex information and make it easily digestible, so that traders of all experience levels can benefit from NinjaTrader Pulse's advanced insights," said Brian Weis, Chief Product Officer, NinjaTrader. "With just a glance, traders can better navigate the complexities of the futures market with greater confidence."

NinjaTrader Pulse leverages both the company's proprietary data and the collective insights of NinjaTrader users only—who have opted to anonymously share their trading data—offering unparalleled market sentiment analysis.

Access to the tool is available to all NinjaTrader users, whether they have a demo or live account, and is free to access through the platform.

About NinjaTrader Group, LLC

NinjaTrader provides award-winning trading software and brokerage services to active futures traders. Founded in 2003, NinjaTrader has evolved into an industry leader supporting over 1.7 million users around the globe with best-in-class technology, discount commissions, and world-class support. The firm offers a modern cloud-based futures trading platform available via desktop, mobile, and web applications, enabling customers to trade from any location. For more information, visit www.ninjatrader.com .

