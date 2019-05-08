Nintex Announces 2019 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists

BELLVUE, Wash., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, today announced the worldwide finalists for its 2019 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards across several categories. The awards recognize customer organizations who are driving impactful and innovative business solutions by leveraging the powerful and easy-to-use Nintex Platform.

The award finalists were selected based on nominations submitted by Nintex customers and partners earlier this year. Nominations were open to every organization that turns to Nintex capabilities for successfully managing, automating and optimizing a wide-range of business processes including visual process mapping - Nintex Promapp™, Nintex Process Intelligence, Nintex Workflow, Nintex Forms, Nintex Mobile, Nintex Drawloop DocGen® for Salesforce, and Nintex Drawloop DocAutomation. Nintex Partners were also encouraged to submit nominations for solutions they designed and implemented on behalf of customers.

"Every Nintex Solution Innovation Award finalist has achieved impressive results with Nintex's process management and automation capabilities," said Nintex Chief Customer Officer Josh Waldo. "We're very pleased with the number of organizations who entered this year's awards program and shared the impressive ways they are using the Nintex Platform to improve the way people work."

Judges reviewed and ranked submissions based on product depth and breadth, industry and/or vertical impact, and resulting benefits.

2019 Nintex Solution Innovation Award finalists by award categories include:

Regional Transformation Leaders

AMER: City and County of Denver , Klohn Crippen Berger, and Marriott International

, Klohn Crippen Berger, and Marriott International APAC: Auswide Bank, Fair Work Ombudsman, State Library of New South Wales , and WA Department of Communities

, and WA Department of Communities EMEA: De Watergroep, Ministry of Youth and Sport Affairs – Kingdom of Bahrain , SUEZ, and Virgin Atlantic

Game Changing Nintex Capability-Specific Deployments

Nintex Drawloop: Absolute Roofing Solutions, DH Technologies, and Greysteel

Nintex Promapp: Auswide Bank, Auto & General Holdings, and Eterna PLC

Successful Cloud Expansion

Allegis Group, Ryder Architecture, and State Library of New South Wales

Public Sector Standouts

Nintex Platform: City and County of Denver , Manawatu District Council, and National Research Council – Canada

, Manawatu District Council, and – Nintex Promapp: City of Canning, City of Greater Geraldton, and Port Stephens Council

Industry Breakthroughs

Financial Services: Auswide Bank, Bittrex, and SAFE Credit Union

Health & Life Sciences: Alembic Pharma, DynaLife, and Siemens Healthcare

Energy: Dover Fueling Solutions, Eterna PLC, and Nesco LLC

Education: Alberta Teachers Association, Auburn University , and Singapore Institute of Technology

The winners of the 2019 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards will be announced on Monday, June 3. In addition to the category winners, one customer will be recognized with the top honor as the 2019 Nintex Champion.

Nintex will celebrate 2019 customer winners and their supporting partners at its upcoming user and training conference, Nintex ProcessFest, September 30 – October 3, in Bellevue, Washington. To learn more go to https://www.nintex.com/nintexprocessfest2019/.

