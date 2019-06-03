Nintex Announces 2019 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Winners

"Our success is based on the success of every Nintex customer and partner who is leveraging our process management and automation platform to transform work and accelerate results," said Nintex CEO Eric Johnson. "We're honored to recognize an amazing group of customers this year who are process champions and automation heroes as well as great role models to any organization seeking to digitally transform itself."

The awards categories recognize Nintex customers who have successfully achieved impactful results leveraging the breadth of capabilities within the Nintex Platform. Winners by category include:

Regional Transformation Leaders

AMER: Marriott International

APAC: Auswide Bank

EMEA: SUEZ; Virgin Atlantic

Game Changing Nintex Capability-Specific Deployments

Nintex Drawloop: Greysteel

Nintex Promapp: Auto & General Holdings

Successful Cloud Expansion

Allegis Group

Public Sector Standouts

Nintex Platform: City and County of Denver

Nintex Promapp: Port Stephens Council

Industry Breakthroughs

Education: Auburn University

Energy: Eterna PLC

Financial Services: SAFE Credit Union

Health & Life Sciences: Siemens Healthcare

The Nintex Solution Innovation Award winners were selected by a panel of judges based on nominations submitted by Nintex customers and partners in early 2019.

Nintex will celebrate all winners, and a 2019 Nintex Champion to be revealed, and supporting Nintex Partners at its upcoming user and training conference, Nintex ProcessFest 2019, September 30 – October 3, in Bellevue, Washington.

