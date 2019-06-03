Nintex Announces 2019 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Winners

Jun 03, 2019

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, today announced the worldwide winners for its 2019 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards.

2019 Nintex Solution Innovation Award winning organizations include: Allegis Group, Auburn University, Auswide Bank, Auto & General Holdings, City and County of Denver, Eternal PLC, Greysteel, Marriott International, Port Stephens Council, SAFE Credit Union, Siemens Healthcare, SUEZ and Virgin Atlantic. 

"Our success is based on the success of every Nintex customer and partner who is leveraging our process management and automation platform to transform work and accelerate results," said Nintex CEO Eric Johnson. "We're honored to recognize an amazing group of customers this year who are process champions and automation heroes as well as great role models to any organization seeking to digitally transform itself."

The awards categories recognize Nintex customers who have successfully achieved impactful results leveraging the breadth of capabilities within the Nintex Platform. Winners by category include:

Regional Transformation Leaders

  • AMER: Marriott International
  • APAC: Auswide Bank
  • EMEA: SUEZ; Virgin Atlantic

Game Changing Nintex Capability-Specific Deployments

  • Nintex Drawloop: Greysteel
  • Nintex Promapp: Auto & General Holdings

Successful Cloud Expansion 

  • Allegis Group

Public Sector Standouts

  • Nintex Platform: City and County of Denver
  • Nintex Promapp: Port Stephens Council

Industry Breakthroughs

  • Education: Auburn University
  • Energy: Eterna PLC
  • Financial Services: SAFE Credit Union
  • Health & Life Sciences: Siemens Healthcare

The Nintex Solution Innovation Award winners were selected by a panel of judges based on nominations submitted by Nintex customers and partners in early 2019.

Nintex will celebrate all winners, and a 2019 Nintex Champion to be revealed, and supporting Nintex Partners at its upcoming user and training conference, Nintex ProcessFest 2019, September 30October 3, in Bellevue, Washington.

About Nintex
Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 8,000 public and private sector clients across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

