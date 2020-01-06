Nintex Named a Leader in the Aragon Research Tech Spectrum™ for Workflow and Content Automation, 2020

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex today announced the company has been named a Leader by Aragon Research in their 2020 Tech Spectrum™ for Workflow and Content Automation based on an evaluation of 12 providers. The Nintex Process Platform is leveraged by more than 8,000 organizations and hundreds of partners worldwide to deliver solutions that are digitally transforming industries like financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and government.

"Nintex is proud to be recognized as a Leader by Aragon Research for our innovative process management and automation technologies that are improving the way people work," says Nintex CEO Eric Johnson. "In order to stay competitive in this new decade, organizations everywhere will benefit from powerful and easy-to-use solutions for managing, automating and optimizing businesses processes."

According to Aragon Research, WCA has emerged from the digital transaction management (DTM) market and the customer communications management (CCM) market as a "go-to category" that allows enterprises to efficiently and effectively automate content creation and routing. At its core WCA technology is designed to accelerate the speed at which information flows between business systems, content repositories and people. These platforms make it easy to design and deploy automated processes without code. With platforms like Nintex, IT teams, ops professionals and business analysts have intuitive tools to quickly automate workflows and botflows, produce intelligent documents and leverage process analytics for continuous improvement.

In Aragon's latest report, Nintex is recognized for its continued leadership in WCA and has also received the firm's Workflow and Content Automation Innovator Award for four consecutive years. A Leader, according to Aragon, is a provider that has a comprehensive strategy, innovative products/services and is at the forefront of driving a market, with a clear vision for the future. Aragon also states that WCA platforms offer several key business benefits including faster digital transactions, accelerated time to revenue, reduction in errors and less human oversight. Benefits like these are reported by customers and partners who choose Nintex and are highlighted in a new video, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BUy4C13HkJg .

Johnson continues, "Nintex is the only vendor in the digital process automation for wide deployments, DPA Wide, and WCA markets to offer powerful and easy-to-use process management and automation capabilities in one complete platform."

Capabilities offered in the Nintex platform include Nintex Promapp®, Nintex Workflow, Nintex RPA, Nintex Forms, Nintex Mobile Apps, Nintex Drawloop DocGen® and process analytics. With the Nintex Process Platform, organizations are successfully turning manual, repetitive, paper-based and broken business processes into streamlined digital processes that delight employees and are improving customer and partner experiences.

Download a complimentary copy of Aragon's WCA Tech Spectrum at https://www.nintex.com/aragon-tech-spectrum-for-workflow-and-content-automation-2020/ .

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 8,000 public and private sector clients across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

