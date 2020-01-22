Nintex Promapp® Wins a 2020 BIG Innovation Award

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, announced that Nintex Promapp®, the company's process mapping and documentation solution, has been named a winner in the 2020 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

Nintex Promapp is the visual process mapping and management capability of the Nintex Process Platform. Enterprises across industries and around the world use Nintex Promapp to map, document, and manage the processes that underpin their operations, enabling digital transformation through process excellence.

"Nintex Promapp makes it fun and easy to map and document any business process," says Shaun Field, Director of Product for Nintex Promapp. "Process maps are stored in a central web-based repository that becomes the organization's process system of record, making it simple for all process participants to access and update."

Field adds, "Enterprises that leverage Nintex Promapp reap not only rapid ROI on their software investment, but also major gains in the speed and efficiency of process execution across their operations."

A new capability within the process mapping and management solution is Nintex Workflow Generator, which uses natural language processing (a form of artificial intelligence) to enable users to instantly create powerful automated workflows from documented processes.

"Innovation has become a major theme for organizations across virtually all industries and this year's winners are a testament to the creativity, passion and perseverance of individuals worldwide," says Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring Nintex as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many."

Organizations across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

