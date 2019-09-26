Nintex Receives Prestigious '451 Firestarter' Award from 451 Research
Nintex recognized for innovative process cloud platform leveraged around the world by public and private organizations to successfully manage, automate and optimize business processes
Sep 26, 2019, 08:31 ET
BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, today announced it has received a 451 Firestarter award from leading technology research and advisory firm 451 Research, in recognition of Nintex's innovation within the technology industry. The company offers the industry's most complete, powerful and easy-to-use platform for process management and automation to help organizations solve process problems, improve the customer experience and drive better business outcomes.
"451 Research built its reputation on helping clients understand innovation in the technology industry, and the Firestarters program is a further demonstration of this," said Carl Lehmann, Principal Analyst, Applied Infrastructure and DevOps, 451 Research. "Innovative approaches to digital business like those from Nintex deserve industry recognition and a 451 Firestarter award for the significant value they provide to clients that leverage digital automation platforms, which turn processes into strategic assets."
451 Research's Firestarter program recognizes exceptional innovation within the information technology industry. Introduced in 2018, and awarded quarterly, the program is exclusively analyst-led, allowing its team of technology and market experts to highlight organizations they believe are significantly contributing to the overall pace and extent of innovation in the technology market.
"Nintex is honored to be recognized by 451 Research for the technology innovation we deliver every day to our customers and partners," said Nintex CEO Eric Johnson. "We remain committed to transforming the way people work and will continue to deliver cloud-based solutions that are both powerful and easy to use."
With the Nintex Process Platform, customers can quickly manage, automate and optimize their business processes all within one digital business or digital automation platform (DAP), as defined by 451 Research. Hundreds of partners and more than 8,000 customers in more than 90 countries leverage the Nintex Platform every day to map and manage their business processes while automating those best suited for workflow automation or RPA, to accelerate their digital transformation journey. Nintex's capabilities for process management and process automation include Nintex Promapp®, Nintex Forms & Mobile Apps, Nintex Workflow, Nintex RPA, DocGen®, Nintex Sign™ powered by Adobe Sign, and Nintex process analytics.
About Nintex
Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 8,000 public and private sector clients across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).
About 451 Research
451 Research is a leading information technology research and advisory company focusing on technology innovation and market disruption. More than 100 analysts and consultants provide essential insight to more than 2,000 client organizations globally through syndicated research, advisory services and live events. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in New York, 451 Research is a division of the 451 Group. Learn more about the 451 Research Firestarters.
