Nintex Receives Prestigious '451 Firestarter' Award from 451 Research

451 Research's Firestarter program recognizes exceptional innovation within the information technology industry. Introduced in 2018, and awarded quarterly, the program is exclusively analyst-led, allowing its team of technology and market experts to highlight organizations they believe are significantly contributing to the overall pace and extent of innovation in the technology market.

"Nintex is honored to be recognized by 451 Research for the technology innovation we deliver every day to our customers and partners," said Nintex CEO Eric Johnson. "We remain committed to transforming the way people work and will continue to deliver cloud-based solutions that are both powerful and easy to use."

With the Nintex Process Platform, customers can quickly manage, automate and optimize their business processes all within one digital business or digital automation platform (DAP), as defined by 451 Research. Hundreds of partners and more than 8,000 customers in more than 90 countries leverage the Nintex Platform every day to map and manage their business processes while automating those best suited for workflow automation or RPA, to accelerate their digital transformation journey. Nintex's capabilities for process management and process automation include Nintex Promapp®, Nintex Forms & Mobile Apps, Nintex Workflow, Nintex RPA, DocGen®, Nintex Sign™ powered by Adobe Sign, and Nintex process analytics.

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 8,000 public and private sector clients across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

About 451 Research

451 Research is a leading information technology research and advisory company focusing on technology innovation and market disruption. More than 100 analysts and consultants provide essential insight to more than 2,000 client organizations globally through syndicated research, advisory services and live events. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in New York, 451 Research is a division of the 451 Group. Learn more about the 451 Research Firestarters.

