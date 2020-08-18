Nintex Recognized as Leader in Five G2 Summer 2020 Grid Reports

Vendor rankings within G2 Grid reports are based on data provided by real users. Today more than 8,000 leading organizations in industries like banking, government, manufacturing, health and life sciences, are rapidly accelerating digital transformation with Nintex. The Nintex Process Platform and its capabilities for process mapping and management and document automation were all ranked as leaders in G2 Summer 2020 Grid reports including:

"We're committed to improving the way people work with digital process automation software that is easy to use and powerful," says Nintex CEO Eric Johnson. "These latest G2 rankings from our global customer and partner community further reinforces the value of our platform for improving business processes and automating work across commercial enterprises and government agencies."

Nintex has received more than 1,000 G2 reviews from customers, who have shared how they are using Nintex to automate workflows, create responsive digital forms, map processes, quickly generate critical sales documents and more to drive efficiency and business impact. Customer review highlights include:

Process excellence is possible with Nintex Promapp

"[Nintex] Promapp is our tool for process success. It means we can focus on the process improvement, sustaining process change and realize the benefit whilst business can understand process flow, requirements and activity anywhere at any time."

Eliminates manual processes increases speed

"We took a 100% manual process and automated about 80% of it and are now saving approximately 70 man-hours a week."

Nintex Drawloop is easy to configure, use and integrate

"We've been able to implement Nintex with not a lot of deep knowledge of technical know-how on our side, and Nintex's support team has been really helpful. If you have people with strong Salesforce and back-end skills this product will do even more for you."

Supports business continuity, ability to do more with less

"We have done 2 years-worth of work in 3 weeks using Nintex Forms. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, we had to ensure that our Emergency Operations Center could still function when working remotely. They were using paper forms and in 3 weeks we converted them to electronic forms."

G2, a business solution review platform, leverages more than 1,000,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data.

