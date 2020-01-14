Nintex Rolls Out Enterprise-Class Capabilities for Robotic Process Automation

LONDON, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, today announced the availability of Nintex RPA Central, a valuable set of enterprise-grade robotic process automation (RPA) capabilities to help organisations accelerate their digital transformation with Nintex RPA.

Nintex RPA Central features an intuitive, powerful web-based interface and includes robust enterprise-grade encryption and role-based access controls. The new enterprise-class RPA offering from Nintex provides end-users a sophisticated, centralised location to orchestrate, administer and secure RPA bots. RPA Central delivers advanced role-based security and control features, giving users access to the power of Nintex RPA while ensuring that IT and Operations professionals have full control.

"Nintex RPA Central provides a one-stop location for securely administering your RPA bots, task assignments and users," says Nintex Chief Product Officer Neal Gottsacker. "Nintex's process platform and RPA capabilities make it fast, easy, and cost-effective for every organisation to successfully manage, automate, and optimise enterprise-wide business processes."

Designed from the ground-up on modern technologies, Nintex RPA Central paves the way for deeper integrations between process mapping and management, workflows, and RPA. Benefits to administrators include:

Quickly and easily manage bots, tasks, licenses, and users

Efficiently publish and unpublish botflows

Authority to review, approve or deny bots from joining Nintex RPA Central

Protected, encrypted communication between Nintex RPA Central and RPA bots

High security requirement with Active Directory Authentication

Botflows are fully encrypted and protected in an on-premise SQL database

Nintex RPA is a capability of the Nintex Process Platform, a complete, powerful and easy-to-use process management and automation solution that thousands of organisations in every industry use to turn manual, time-consuming processes into automated ones. Nintex customers and partners that leverage the Nintex Platform gain immediate competitive advantages by delivering process apps in hours or days to expedite digital transformation and improve the customer experience.

Senior Digital Transformation Engineer at Orange Grove Partners Kyle Seitz, adds, "Our clients rely heavily on Nintex RPA because of its power and how quick it is to automate repetitive enterprise processes. With the new administration and security features in Nintex RPA Central, we're excited to tackle even bigger projects."

Nintex customers save thousands of manual work hours every year, often with 300 percent or higher return on investment (ROI), as featured in a Forrester Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study* which highlights how business and IT decision makers experience significant business benefits and cost savings provided by the Nintex Platform.

Nintex also announced the availability of the new Nintex RPA for SAP Connector for on-premises SAP implementations. This powerful connector allows organisations using SAP solutions to access on-premises SAP implementations through their user interfaces, mimicking human keystrokes and mouse clicks to enable enterprise-grade automation without the use of application programming interfaces (APIs).

To experience the easy-to-use capabilities of Nintex RPA, sign up for a demo at https://www.nintex.com/request-demo/ . In addition to Nintex RPA, the Nintex Process Platform includes automation capabilities for workflow, digital forms and mobile apps, and document automation and electronic signatures.

