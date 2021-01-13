Nintex Workplace 2021 Study Reveals that Work is Getting Done Faster from Home

In a survey* of 1,000 U.S.-based full-time American workers at companies with 501-50,000 employees, Nintex found that 70 percent of those surveyed report that their experiences working from home have been better and more productive than they expected, citing more family time, no commute, fewer interruptions, and improved work-life balance. While the majority of employees reported getting work done more efficiently since transitioning to full-time remote work, more than a third (37 percent) are calling for their companies to adopt automation software to make them even more productive.

"Every organization can improve the experiences for their employees, regardless of where they work, by simply automating workflows and turning paper-based and repetitive processes into fully digital ones," said Nintex Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer Dustin Grosse. "Employees across every job role and generation are looking for workplaces that are flexible and offer automation tools that make work faster, easier, and more enjoyable."

The report, which gauges employee sentiment on important remote work topics, also provides insight into the eventual return to the office, generational gaps, and what employees want in order to do their jobs better.

Highlights from the study include:

Work is getting done faster at home. Sixty-seven percent of employees report being more efficient since transitioning to full-time remote work. Of those respondents, 41 percent — the largest group — said they are getting their work done in far fewer hours now per week.

Software solutions are in high demand, with 39 percent of respondents saying access to software that helps them automate manual and repetitive tasks would improve their work life in 2021.

Software solutions are in high demand, with 39 percent of respondents saying access to software that helps them automate manual and repetitive tasks would improve their work life in 2021. Boomers want a raise, Zoomers want automation. Whereas Baby Boomers are more financially motivated, the new generation of workers is more process driven. Boomers feel more compensation would improve their work. Gen Zers, however, desire more technology to help them automate aspects of their work. In fact, 55 percent of Gen Z respondents listed automation software as the top thing that would make them more productive at work.

Employees are split on the return to the office. Despite positive experiences working from home, 56 percent of employees whose companies have announced plans to return to the office are very excited by the prospect. Yet, half (50 percent) of all respondents said their work life would improve with the ability to permanently work remotely.

"Business leaders around the country recognize that we will not go back to the way things were before the COVID-19 pandemic," Grosse said. "The Nintex Workplace 2021 Study shines a light on the new work paradigm and offers actionable insights into what employees want — a more flexible workplace where automation is leveraged to improve the way people work."

*Methodology

The findings reported in the Nintex Workplace 2021 Study are the result of a commissioned survey conducted by Lucid in September 2020. The survey comprises responses from 1,000 U.S.-based full-time enterprise employees working remotely and gauges employee sentiment toward the evolving workplace. The respondent pool included employees from organizations with anywhere from 500 to more than 50,000 employees, and included employees across ranks, from coordinators to C-suite executives. For a complete breakdown visit www.nintex.com/workplace-2021-study.

