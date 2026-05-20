Ninth Annual Graduation Marks Record Achievement Across Six Campuses

TEMPE, Ariz., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Autism Academy for Education & Development (AAED) celebrated its largest graduating class to date with 42 high school graduates earning degrees and certificates across its Tempe, Gilbert, Glendale, North Phoenix, Tucson, and Online campuses.

Founded in 2013 with just two graduates in 2017, AAED has grown to become Arizona's first fully accredited K-12+ autism-only private school, serving students statewide through personalized educational pathways.

AAED's WASC accreditation empowers its graduates to both earn their diplomas and apply to institutions of higher education. This year's commemorative event acknowledged alumnus Sam Sieckmann, who successfully completed his master's degree in Entrepreneurship & Innovation at Arizona State University. Sieckmann remarked, "Finishing my studies at AAED equipped me for higher education by imparting the essential skills required for adaptability."

Graduate Briar Copeland plans to pursue cybersecurity, while Pierce Marchand will balance community college with work at the Pima Air & Space Museum.

The B.R.I.D.G.E. program, an initiative from AAED, provides assistance for individuals transitioning after graduation. This program, whose full name is Building Real-world Independence and Developing a Game-plan for Employment, aims to tackle the vital employment requirements of autistic adults. This demographic faces unemployment levels typically ranging from 40% to 85%.

Students acquire practical experience through internships with local businesses and by working within AAED's own commercial ventures, The Olive Branch Boutique and Crave Protein Cafe.

About AAED

AAED operates six campuses providing tailored educational and therapeutic services for individuals across the autism spectrum. WASC accreditation enables graduates to earn diplomas and pursue higher education. For more information, visit aaed.org

References: Autism Society, autismsociety.org 2026

SOURCE Autism Academy for Education & Development