Niowave Breaks Ground on New $75 Million Production Facility to Advance Targeted Cancer Therapies

The new facility positions Niowave to meet global demand for Actinium‑225 and support growing pipeline of partners developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals

LANSING, Mich., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Niowave today announced the groundbreaking of a new $75 million production facility in Lansing, Michigan, significantly expanding its manufacturing footprint and strengthening domestic supply of Actinium‑225 (Ac‑225), a critical isotope used in next‑generation targeted cancer therapies.

The new site, Niowave's second dedicated production facility in Lansing, will substantially increase capacity to support growing global demand for Ac-225 and other medical isotopes essential to emerging pharmaceutical treatments.

The investment will create approximately 70 highly skilled jobs and further reinforce Michigan's rapidly growing leadership in advanced manufacturing and life sciences. The facility will feature multiple proprietary superconducting linear accelerators along with state-of-the-art processing and quality systems, enabling reliable, scalable production of Ac-225.

Construction will begin at Niowave's Lansing campus and will be led by The Christman Company, in collaboration with Colliers Engineering & Design. The site is expected to become operational in 2028.

"This expansion reflects our continued commitment to advancing the future of targeted alpha therapy and investing in the Lansing community," said Mike Zamaira, Chief Executive Officer of Niowave. "Actinium-225 has the potential to transform cancer treatment, and this new facility significantly strengthens our ability to deliver this critical isotope so that therapies can reach patients who need them."

"Michigan grit and innovation is proving our state is the best place to think, build, and lead the future," said Governor Whitmer. "Niowave's expansion will create more than 70 good-paying local jobs in R&D, engineering, and quality assurance, and grow our supply of medical isotopes that are critical for lifesaving cancer medicine. I'm proud of the work we've done together to grow Michigan's economy and help Michigan companies develop the next big advancement in science and technology. Congratulations to Niowave. Let's keep building the future in Michigan."

Ac-225 is a powerful alpha-emitting isotope central to the development of targeted cancer therapies designed to precisely destroy cancer cells while minimizing impact on healthy tissue. Interest from biopharmaceutical companies has grown rapidly, and Niowave has announced two major supply agreements in the last four months.

About Niowave

Founded in 2005, Niowave, Inc. is a global leader in developing and operating superconducting electron linear accelerators and advancing radiochemistry procedures for medical isotope production. Headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, the company produces Ac-225 and other isotopes to support the next generation of cancer treatments, with a mission to accelerate the fight against cancer through reliable, scalable supply.

SOURCE Niowave Inc.