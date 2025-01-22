NIP Group Champions Disability Inclusion by Joining the "Moss Flower Convention"

WUHAN, China, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NIP Group (NASDAQ: NIPG) ("NIP Group" or the "company"), a leading digital entertainment group, has officially joined the "Moss Flower Convention", further strengthening its commitment to inclusivity.

The "Moss Flower Convention" is a public welfare initiative launched by Xinhua News Agency alongside other global initiatives to champion equal participation and social integration for people with disabilities. By joining this convention, NIP Group reinforces its commitment to creating an inclusive society while fulfilling its corporate social responsibility. As a global leader in digital entertainment, the company is dedicated to fostering not only fair competition in esports but also building an equitable platform where everyone, regardless of ability, has the opportunity to thrive.

NIP Group recognizes that esports transcends mere technological innovation, emphasizing the transformative power of digital entertainment in fostering social inclusion. The company's commitment to this vision materialized in July 2024 with the successful hosting of the Wuhan Disability Esports Promotion Event. This landmark initiative provided comprehensive esports training to participants with disabilities, encompassing strategic gameplay, team coordination, and competitive skills. The event demonstrated that esports creates a unique playing field where physical limitations cease to be barriers, and participants emerge as skilled competitors in their own right. Through this initiative, NIP Group has shown that esports can be a powerful platform for social recognition and acceptance, transforming perceptions and inspiring individuals to overcome self-imposed limitations.

As part of its broader commitment to inclusivity, NIP Group established a strategic partnership with the Wuhan Disabled Persons' Federation in December 2024. This collaboration lays the foundation for expanding employment opportunities and professional development programs for individuals with disabilities. Through this initiative, NIP Group plans to enhance workplace accessibility and create supportive career pathways, reflecting its commitment to building an environment where professional advancement is determined by talent and dedication.

Looking ahead, NIP Group will strengthen its collaboration with various stakeholders to advance the integration of people with disabilities in the esports industry and promote diversity within the sector. The company remains dedicated to ensuring equal opportunities for all, enabling more players to excel in esports while contributing to the sustainable development of the digital entertainment ecosystem.

About NIP Group

NIP Group (NASDAQ: NIPG) is a digital entertainment company created for a growing global audience of gaming and esports fans. The business was formed in 2023 through a merger between legendary esports organization Ninjas in Pyjamas and digital sports group ESV5, which includes eStar Gaming, a world-leader in mobile esports. Building on the success of its competitive teams with an innovative mix of business ventures, including talent management, event production, hospitality and game publishing, NIP Group is developing transformational experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans worldwide, to expand its global footprint and engage digital-first gamers where they are. NIP Group currently has operations in Sweden, China, Abu Dhabi and Brazil, and its esports rosters participate across multiple game titles at the biggest events around the world.

