ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NIP Group, a leading Managing General Agent (MGA) and national program administrator, has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for 2025 based entirely on employee feedback. This year, 84% of NIP Group employees said the company is a great place to work, reflecting growing trust, connection, and pride across the organization. Certification is based on an independent, anonymous survey.

NIP Group Earns 2025 Great Place to Work Certification

"We're grateful to our employees and business partners for helping us earn Great Place To Work Certification," said Richard Augustyn, Founder & CEO of NIP Group. "We don't see this as a victory lap, but as a first step in the right direction. Over the past few years, we've learned how to be a great remote employer. The key has been connection—through frequent all-hands meetings, cross-team stand-ups, and a consistent manager 1:1 rhythm that keeps people aligned and supported. In an industry defined by uncertainty, we stay curious together and underwrite and manage risk to create a safer tomorrow for our partners and their clients."

Brandon Battles, SVP of People at NIP Group, added: "This Certification reflects who we are at our core — a people-first organization built on trust, respect, and a shared purpose. We're proud of how far we've come, but equally energized by where we're going. Our culture is not static; it's something we continuously invest in and evolve together."

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors that drive business success. The Certification™ is a highly respected recognition earned through the real-time feedback of employees, affirming organizations that demonstrate strong trust, inclusion, and engagement across their workforce.

A Culture Built for Growth and Connection

In specialty insurance—where disciplined underwriting, service speed, and adaptability are decisive—culture and connection are strategic assets. NIP Group's people-first approach is purpose-built for a remote-first workplace, ensuring that every employee feels supported, connected, and empowered to succeed.

Over the past year, NIP Group has deepened its commitment to people and performance by expanding recognition programs like NIP Group Spotlight and President's Club, introducing new leadership and professional development initiatives, and investing in engagement platforms and wellness programs that strengthen collaboration across its hybrid workforce. Frequent company-wide meetings and cross-team stand-ups reinforce transparency and connection, while practices that protect focus time and flexibility promote balance and well-being.

Beyond its internal culture, NIP Group's tightly aligned feedback loops with carriers, brokers, clients, and service partners ensure distributed teams and partners move in sync. The result is a company that continues to achieve record business growth, driven by engaged employees, innovation, and a culture that brings strategy to life.

For Prospective Employees

If you're energized by complex problems, fast feedback loops, and building real solutions with real accountability, NIP Group offers a remote-first culture that rewards curiosity, craftsmanship, and teamwork—with the resources and scale to grow your impact. We're hiring across underwriting, claims, analytics, technology, and operations in remote roles. Visit nipgroup.com/careers to learn more.

For Business Partners

NIP Group's Certification signals a reliable, values-aligned operating partner—pairing underwriting discipline with executional agility. Our connected, remote-first teams work side-by-side with partners to explore uncertainty, adapt faster, and efficiently underwrite and manage risk across more than 25 niche programs.

About NIP Group

NIP Group is the leading specialty insurance provider offering comprehensive package solutions and monoline insurance products for 25+ industries and 50+ classes. For more than 35 years, we've proudly partnered with best-in-class A rated XV carriers and a trusted national network of insurance brokers working together to protect safety-focused organizations from coast to coast. Learn more at www.NIPGroup.com.

About Great Place To Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience — specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to become Great Place To Work-Certified™.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary For All™ Model helps companies evaluate and elevate every employee's experience, with exemplary workplaces earning Certification™ and recognition on Best Workplaces™ lists.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work® on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

SOURCE NIP Group, Inc.