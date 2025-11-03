NIP Group Expands E&O Coverage Across Additional Specialty Insurance Programs to Strengthen Broker and Client Protection

ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NIP Group, a leading specialty insurance provider with over 35 years of experience, is proud to announce the expansion of Errors & Omissions (E&O) liability coverage across five of its specialized insurance programs: PoolPro, MaintenancePro, AlarmPro, LandPro, and SitePro. This strategic enhancement underscores NIP Group's commitment to proactively equipping its broker partners with tools that protect their clients and grow their books of business.

NIP Group Expands E&O Coverage Across Additional Specialty Insurance Programs

E&O coverage, already available in the TreePro program, provides critical financial protection for businesses against claims stemming from negligent acts, errors, or omissions in their professional services. This extension offers brokers a significant advantage in delivering comprehensive coverage solutions, empowering them to meet increasing client demands and competitive market expectations.

"At NIP Group, we're committed to evolving our offerings to meet the complex and shifting needs of our brokers and the industries they serve," said Tom Doherty, President of National Programs at NIP Group. "By expanding E&O availability, brokers can now offer enhanced protection and demonstrate greater value to both new and existing clients, supporting client retention and fueling new growth."

E&O coverage through these programs is offered in partnership with Amwins, with limits available up to $1 million. These enhancements are seamlessly integrated into existing program structures, enabling streamlined access without the need for separate policies.

About NIP Group

NIP Group is the leading specialty insurance provider offering comprehensive package solutions and monoline insurance products for 25+ industries and 50+ classes. For more than 35 years, we've proudly partnered with best-in-class A rated XV carriers and a trusted national network of insurance brokers working together to protect safety-focused organizations from coast to coast. Learn more at www.NIPGroup.com.

SOURCE NIP Group, Inc.