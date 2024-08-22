NIP Group Promotes Inclusivity in Esports for Disabled Individuals

WUHAN, China, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NIP Group, a leading digital entertainment company with an expansive global audience, remains committed to serving its community, and society more broadly, in its engagement with socially responsible initiatives. On July 12-13, the "2024 Wuhan Disabled Esports Promotion Event" was held at the NIP Group headquarters in Wuhan, focusing on empowering disabled individuals through esports. Organized by the Wuhan Disabled Persons' Federation, the event brought together over 20 disabled esports enthusiasts from across Wuhan, providing with comprehensive guidance to deepen their understanding of esports and enhance their skills. This initiative allowed participants to experience the dynamic world of esports firsthand.

Zhang "Ray" Lei, Chief Experience Officer of NIP Group, highlighted the unique potential of esports for disabled individuals. "Esports often shows greater inclusivity for people with disabilities, compared to traditional sports. It emphasizes coordination, strategic thinking, and teamwork, making it an ideal platform for disabled individuals to participate, discover their self-worth, and gain social recognition." He said.

In line with its commitment to social responsibility, MAG Studio, NIP Group's event production brand, formed a volunteer team comprising professional esports staff and trainees. MAG Studio is dedicated to providing continuous support and professional guidance to disabled esports enthusiasts in future events.

Throughout the event, participants received professional training from Wuhan eStarPro team star player Huang "Orange" Shiyu, as well as senior esports mentors Chen "Sherry" Fanghui and Liu Wei. The tailored training program included sessions on competition systems, esports tactics, and practice matches. The participants showed great enthusiasm, with one remarking, "We often struggled in teamwork, but the expert guidance on positioning and coordination was incredibly helpful."

As a pioneer in the esports industry, NIP Group is committed to fostering inclusivity and diversity in esports. The company has consistently upholds its social responsibilities, contributing to environmental sustainability, poverty alleviation, and the support of marginalized communities. Looking ahead, NIP Group will continue to promote an inclusive esports ecosystem and collaborate with partners to create lasting social value, further enhancing both the global esports community and society at large.

About NIP Group

NIP Group (NASDAQ: NIPG) is a digital entertainment company created for a growing global audience of gaming and esports fans. The business was formed in 2023 through a merger between legendary esports organization Ninjas in Pyjamas and digital sports group ESV5, which includes eStar Gaming, a world-leader in mobile esports. Building on the success of its competitive teams with an innovative mix of business ventures, including talent management, event production, hospitality and game publishing, NIP Group is developing transformational experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans worldwide, to expand its global footprint and engage digital-first gamers where they are. NIP Group currently has operations in Sweden, China, Abu Dhabi and Brazil, and its esports rosters participate across multiple game titles at the biggest events around the world.

