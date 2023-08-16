Nippon Express (Ireland) Opens New Warehouse in Dublin, Beginning Operations July 1

TOKYO, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (Ireland) Ltd. (hereafter "NX Ireland"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., has established a new warehouse, "Contract Logistics Center," in Dublin city, beginning its operations on July 1.

Ireland is one of the world's leading pharmaceutical exporters and one of the countries with remarkable growth in the pharmaceutical field. It is also expected to grow in technology industries such as semiconductors and information and communication technologies, and many international companies have bases in Ireland for research and development and production. From this background, demand is expected for advanced logistics facilities capable of offering features such as temperature control.

The new "Contract Logistics Center" established by NX Ireland is located about 3 km from Dublin Airport and about 12 km from Dublin Port, which is suitable for both air and sea transportation. NX Ireland has installed a clean room equipped with environmental requirements (temperature/humidity/dust/electrostatic management) necessary for handling semiconductors and electronic components. Additionally, the facility is equipped to handle the storage and transportation of pharmaceuticals. The company offers high-quality services to customers in the pharmaceutical and semiconductor-related industries.

The Nippon Express Group aims to expand logistics services in Europe through the establishment of the new warehouse and to contribute to further development of customer business activities by expanding logistics functions globally.

Profile of new warehouse

  • Name: Contract Logistics Center, Nippon Express (Ireland) Ltd.
  • Address: Unit 23, Cedar Drive, Dublin AirPort Logistics Park, Dublin, K67 R2H7, Co. Dublin, Republic of Ireland
  • Total floor area: 4,768 m2 (51,319 ft2) (Temperature-controlled, nitrogen purging warehouse 2,509 m2 (27,007 ft2) / Pharma rooms +2/+25 C & semiconductor cleanroom facility 651 m2 (7,007 ft2))
  • Key facilities: Full air conditioning management, surveillance cameras, customs bonded areas, full sprinkler system covering all areas, nitrogen purging facility and also external charging points for climate containers, truck dock leveler bays x 5 and two large loading bay ramps. Next to Dublin Port inner terminal and close proximity of Dublin Airport cargo terminal.
  • Start of operations: July 1, 2023



