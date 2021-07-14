Nippon Express Italia Acquires GDP Certification for Company-owned Warehouse near Milan Malpensa Airport

TOKYO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express Italia S.P.A. (hereinafter "NE Italy"), a local subsidiary of Nippon Express Co., Ltd., obtained Good Distribution Practice (GDP) certification from the certification body CERTIQUALITY S.r.l., effective May 25, for its company-owned warehouse near Milan Malpensa Airport, evidencing its compliance with GDP standards for the proper distribution of pharmaceuticals established by the European Commission.

Italy is a key global manufacturer of pharmaceuticals, accounting for 12% of the world's pharmaceutical production and 22% of Europe's. Pharmaceutical manufacturing is a growth industry domestically as well, having achieved 168% growth over the past ten years.

NE Italy has constructed new temperature-controlled facilities equipped with cooling units to maintain 2 - 8 C (20 m2) and 15 - 25 C (470 m2) temperature ranges within its company-owned warehouse in Lainate, located about 30 km southeast of Milan Malpensa Airport. This will allow NE Italy to meet the logistics needs of customers in the pharmaceutical industry by combining temporary storage services using these facilities with Nippon Express's temperature-controlled international transport services.

Nippon Express will be further enhancing its services to meet increasingly sophisticated and diverse pharmaceutical logistics needs and bolstering its efforts on behalf of the pharmaceutical industry, positioned as a priority industry in its current business plan.

