Nippon Express Opens Official LinkedIn Account

TOKYO, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express Co., Ltd. opened an official LinkedIn account on Tuesday, October 1.

In the "Nippon Express Group Business Plan 2023 -Dynamic Growth-," which started in April this year, Nippon Express aims to become a global logistics company with a strong presence in the global market and a long-term vision. To support this initiative, Nippon Express is making efforts to innovate its public relations strategies.

(Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/201910091905/_prw_PI3im_1449C9rT.jpg)

More than 3.2 billion people worldwide use social media and many companies around the world use the digital tool for their businesses. As part of its concrete efforts to innovate its public relations strategies, Nippon Express has decided to open an official account on LinkedIn, one of the world's largest specialized business-use social media platforms. Nippon Express will provide various information to the world through LinkedIn to increase the visibility of the Nippon Express Group overseas.

(Image1: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/201910091905/_prw_PI1fl_Ai0eAX76.jpg)

(Image2: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/201910091905/_prw_PI2lg_0w305hIR.jpg)

Official LinkedIn Account: NIPPON EXPRESS GROUP

SOURCE Nippon Express Co., Ltd.