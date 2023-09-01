NIPPON EXPRESS Releases New Film Spotlighting Its Essential Role in Global Logistics

News provided by

NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.

01 Sep, 2023, 02:00 ET

TOKYO, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 

- Go behind Scenes of Global Logistics with New Brand Film from NIPPON EXPRESS -

NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. released a new brand movie "Finding the Way" on September 1. The short film follows NIPPON EXPRESS employees from Japan, the United States and Europe as they coordinate strategic shipments for the semiconductor industry. It goes behind the scenes of global logistics, from the routes of rural Ireland to the port of Long Beach, California, to cutting-edge, robot-powered warehouses in Japan.

Logo: 
https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202308298588/_prw_PI18fl_vlxvm8eM.jpg

Film Image: 
https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202308298588/_prw_PI1fl_IJ96vN7v.jpg

About brand movie
The machines that build semiconductors are fragile, complex and incredibly valuable. Such equipment -- which makes the chips that power everything from smartphones to cars -- can't be jostled, tipped or mishandled as it travels from manufacturer to chip-maker. Shipping it across the world requires a unique team of specialists. 

That's where NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. comes in. The global logistics company handles some of the most fragile cargo in the world, from semiconductor equipment to priceless works of art. A new brand movie "Finding the Way" showcases the company's dedication, creativity and attention to detail as it ships essential goods across the globe.

The film also highlights the history of NX Group, which now operates in over 50 countries while maintaining its Japanese heritage and values, such as a deep commitment to customer service.

Watch "Finding the Way" on the Group's website, its YouTube channel, or its official LinkedIn account. Two versions are available: full-length (4 minutes and 30 seconds) and short (1 minute). It's viewable in three languages: Japanese, English and Chinese.

To watch the brand movie, please visit:
Website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@nittsu
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

Overview of brand movie
- Title: Finding the Way
- Release date: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Formats: Full length (4 min. 30 sec.), short length (1 min.)
- Supported languages: Japanese, English, Chinese

Group Corporate Message: "We Find the Way"
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202308298588-O1-y0czMi82.pdf

Some scenes from film: 
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202308298588-O2-iDj33ht9.pdf

To download photos, visit: 
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202308298588?p=images

SOURCE NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.

Also from this source

NIPPON EXPRESS Releases New Film Spotlighting Its Essential Role in Global Logistics

Nippon Express (Irland) eröffnet neues Warenlager in Dublin und nimmt am 1. Juli den Betrieb auf

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.