NIRVANA WATER SCIENCES CORP., STEPHEN CURRY & THIRTY INK ANNOUNCE SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENT & BRAND AMBASSADORSHIP

Makers of Nirvana Super Wellness Beverages Form Alliance with All-Time Leading NBA 3-Point Shooter as Product Distribution Expands Across U.S.

NEW YORK, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nirvana Water Sciences Corp., four-time NBA champion, two-time league MVP and 10-time NBA All-Star Stephen Curry and the parent company of his business endeavors, Thirty Ink, today announced a significant investment and strategic brand ambassador relationship making Curry a lead investor in the company's Nirvana Super Waters, Seltzers and their other wellness beverages.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Thirty Ink // Aubrie Pick.

Nirvana Super Waters and Seltzers are infused with a scientifically based super ingredient HMB which helps build and maintain lean muscle mass. HMB is naturally produced in the body when it metabolizes Leucine, an essential amino acid found in the body. MyHMB Clear, found in Nirvana Super wellness beverages, is the most effective HMB on the market and is shown to support elevating muscle performance, accelerate recovery and boost metabolism for overall well-being, all important elements of Stephen Curry's wellness routine as an elite professional athlete.

"I recently discovered the power of Nirvana Super and the incredible effects HMB has on my body reducing recovery time during the grind of my fifteenth NBA season," said new Nirvana Super investor and brand ambassador Stephen Curry. "Adding Nirvana Super Waters into my wellness routine earlier this season helped me achieve my goal of making it through another grueling season. From the overall recovery benefits, I couldn't believe the positive effect it had on preparing me day in day out. I'm excited to join the Nirvana Super team and hope that my investment, and this brand ambassador announcement is a testament to my belief in Nirvana Super and the benefits of HMB for athletes of all levels and wellness-minded consumers."

Nirvana Water Sciences Corp. recently announced a large distribution partnership with GNC that will see Nirvana Super Waters and Seltzers carried in all 2,300 GNC locations in the U.S. This new distribution partner continues the growth trend following Nirvana Super Waters and Seltzers hitting the shelves of 215 Harris Teeter locations – earlier this year – across North Carolina, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

"This strategic partnership with Stephen Curry – one of the best players in NBA history – is a huge moment for Nirvana as we have seen steady growth for the business, especially in the last six to nine months and expect this investment and partnership to take us to the next level," said Nirvana Water Sciences Corp. President Greg Clark. "Joining forces with Stephen Curry will continue to introduce Nirvana Super to new consumers, whether they are athletes themselves, sports fans or consumers across ages interested in adding a new product to their personal wellness journey. Studies have proven that muscle health is linked to healthier aging and we're excited Stephen will help introduce Nirvana Super Waters and Seltzers to new audiences."

Stephen Curry joins a stellar group of Nirvana Super athlete ambassadors including NBA star Kyle Lowry (Nirvana board member), class of 2024 Pro Football Hall of Famer Patrick Willis, Pro Football Hall of Famer Brian Dawkins, NFL legend Jonathan Stewart, two-time Super Bowl champion Tommy Townsend, and more.

"At the core of Nirvana Super and HMB is a simple truth: our beverages are for everyone, no matter their age or athletic skill. We're especially thrilled when sports legends, with every choice available, choose HMB in Nirvana Super because it reflects their own wellness and vitality values. It's more than a partnership—it's a mutual belief in our scientifically backed products," Chris Williams, Vice President of Business Partnerships at Nirvana Water Sciences Corp., stated. "Our work with Stephen and our athlete ambassadors goes beyond growth; it's about authentic, genuine connections. Looking ahead, we're committed to deepening these meaningful partnerships, impacting more lives positively."

Dr. Naji Abumrad, MD, FACS, Professor of Surgery at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine is the Chairman of Nirvana's Scientific Advisory Board and a leader in the development of the science behind revolutionary metabolites with decades of research and testing. MyHMB® Clear, a patented FDA compliant water-soluble form of βeta-hydroxy βeta-methyl butyrate ("HMB"), which targets muscle wellness is the first metabolite licensed by Nirvana from Dr. Abumrad's research. Research has shown that water is the best HMB delivery mechanism to maximize its health benefits and Nirvana has exclusive commercial rights in North America to produce all water-based beverages containing myHMB® Clear.

HMB helps build and maintain lean muscle, reducing breakdown during rapid weight loss and supporting overall muscle health. Nirvana Super Waters, a low-calorie, sugar-free beverage, infused with electrolytes and health benefits, making it a great choice for athletes and active individuals seeking a healthier and effective alternative to traditional functional beverages.

ABOUT NIRVANA WATER SCIENCES CORP.

Nirvana Water Sciences is a pioneering wellness company dedicated to transforming lives through innovative performance beverages. The company specializes in muscle health supplements, uniquely presented in enjoyable, water-soluble formats encompassing waters, seltzers, and shots. These products are infused with Vitamins D3, B-Complex, and our proprietary, clinically-proven super-ingredient, myHMB® Clear, a water-soluble form of HMB (Beta-hydroxy Beta-methylbutyrate). As the first and only water line with this breakthrough ingredient, Nirvana Super™ enhances both physical and mental health without added sweeteners, making it an essential part of a hydration routine for those seeking effective and enjoyable ways to support optimal muscle health and overall wellness.

ABOUT THIRTY INK

Thirty Ink, the off-court business collective of Golden State Warriors NBA Champion Stephen Curry, is a purpose driven collective that drives impact across its eight business groups and 13 entities. Thirty Ink focuses on endeavors spanning across athlete management, brand, fitness, lifestyle, impact, media, philanthropy, and technology with a shared mission to Elevate the Under.

