NIRVANA WATER SCIENCES CORP. WELLNESS BEVERAGE NIRVANA SUPER™ NOW AVAILABLE IN 2,300 GNC STORES NATIONWIDE

Nirvana Super™ Waters and Seltzers Are Now Available in All GNC Locations Across the Country and Online

NEW YORK, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nirvana Water Sciences Corp., an innovator in wellness products, today, in partnership with nutrition retailer GNC announced the nationwide availability of Nirvana Super Waters and Seltzers in 2,300 GNC stores across the U.S. This new partnership and distribution platform is the latest example of the wellness beverage line expanding at retail and marks a significant milestone for Nirvana Water Sciences Corp. as it continues its mission to provide great tasting, healthy products that help promote and protect lean muscle mass.

With the help of Dr. Naji Abumrad, MD, FACS, Professor of Surgery at the Vanderbilt School of Medicine, a world-renowned scientist and expert on systemic muscle inflammation and muscle wasting, Nirvana Super's beverages are infused with scientifically backed super ingredient HMB which helps promote and maintain lean muscle mass. HMB is naturally produced in your body when it metabolizes Leucine, an essential amino acid found in your diet. MyHMB Clear, the most effective HMB on the market is shown to support elevating muscle performance, accelerate recovery, and boost metabolism for overall well-being.

"What better retail partner for us to get Nirvana Super in the hands of consumers across the country who are looking to promote and protect lean muscle mass rather than GNC. Whether you're a gym rat or on a weight loss journey, our products help maintain muscle every step of the way," said Greg Clark, President of Nirvana Water Sciences Corp. "We develop innovative products that aren't just better for you, they are genuinely healthy and believe that the availability of our HMB infused Super Electrolyte Drinks and Energy Seltzers in GNC stores nationwide will further our mission to help people live stronger and longer lives. I know that sounds like a lofty goal, but we believe it's possible with HMB."

GNC is highlighting Nirvana Super Electrolyte Drinks and Energy Seltzers as a resource to support GLP-1 users maintain muscle mass as they lose weight during and after taking those medications. The in-store and online GNC campaign notes Nirvana Super's key benefits such as energy efficacy and maintaining muscle health. More specifically, GNC is highlighting Nirvana Super's free-acid base form of HMB which is more impactful and lower calorie than other forms of HMB on the market, as well as their supplementation of B vitamins for energy.

The addition of Nirvana Super Waters and Seltzers to GNC's extensive lineup of health and wellness products assists in the commitment to providing customers with high-quality solutions to support their active lifestyles. Nirvana Super is poised to become a staple in the wellness routines of individuals seeking optimal hydration and performance with strong athletic partners already such as, NBA Star Kyle Lowry (Nirvana board member), class of 2024 Pro Football Hall of Famer Patrick Willis, Pro Football Hall of Famer Brian Dawkins, NFL legend Jonathan Stewart, and many more.

For more information about Nirvana Super and other products from Nirvana Water Sciences Corp., please visit www.feelsuper.com and join the conversation on social media at @NirvanaSuper on Instagram and Facebook.

ABOUT NIRVANA WATER SCIENCES CORP

Nirvana Water Sciences is a pioneering wellness company dedicated to transforming lives through innovative performance beverages. The company specializes in muscle health supplements, uniquely presented in enjoyable, water-soluble formats encompassing waters, seltzers, and shots. These products are infused with Vitamins D3, B-Complex, and our proprietary, clinically-proven super-ingredient, myHMB® Clear, a water-soluble form of HMB (Beta-hydroxy Beta-methylbutyrate). As the first and only water line with this breakthrough ingredient, Nirvana Super™ enhances both physical and mental health without added sweeteners, making it an essential part of a hydration routine for those seeking effective and enjoyable ways to support optimal muscle health and overall wellness.

