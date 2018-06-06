Nirvana XP Certifies Three Epson Printers For Its Tablet-Based Restaurant Mobile Application Platform

According to Restaurant Technology's 2018 Restaurant Technology Study, "Looking ahead to 2018, operators are earmarking dollars for IT and more specifically investments in mobile and digital customer management." By working together, Nirvana XP and Epson are ensuring that restaurateurs are offered great technology options to invest in. In addition to the new Epson printers that are integrated with Nirvana's cloud-based platform, operators can also choose from the previously certified TM-T20II receipt printer and the TM-U220B impact printer for reliable kitchen printing.

"Numerous restaurants are seeing an increase in table turn when mobile devices are used," said Tom Kettell, director, commercial channel sales at Epson. "Nirvana XP's truly integrated mobile application platform perfectly complements our receipt and label printers that seamlessly work with any iPad and Android tablet devices, making it easier for restaurant owners to run a more efficient and profitable establishment."

"Epson's receipt printers have the ability to seamlessly print the order from the Nirvana XP consumer app or Nirvana XP web plugin directly to the kitchen, and also print a label to go with each menu item, thereby reducing human error, increasing order accuracy and enhancing customer satisfaction," said Kris Parikh, founder & CEO Nirvana XP. "The customer receives the order with a neatly printed, personalized label. This creates a great customer experience, which is what makes our partnership with Epson truly powerful."

About Nirvana XP

Nirvana XP® is an intuitive, single, truly integrated enterprise mobile application platform for all your restaurant management needs. It brings multiple applications onto one simplified platform. Founder Kris Parikh developed a quick, intuitive, truly integrated, and secure mobile application platform by combining cloud-based technology and mobility. Nirvana XP offers an all-in-one, feature-rich, fully customizable, and affordable solution for business owners with integrated order management and performance, streamlined inventory tracking, customer relationship management, real-time cloud reporting, analytics and artificial intelligence through machine learning.

Fully customizable, the current product offering is focused on full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, cafes, coffee shops and similar businesses utilizing mobile iPad and Android tablet devices. For more information and for a free trial, go to http://www.nirvanaxp.com/

Connect with Nirvana XP on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/GetNirvanaXP) and Twitter (http://twitter.com/GetNirvanaXP)

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, watches and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 80,000 employees in 86 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Long Beach, CA, Epson America, Inc. is the U.S. affiliate of Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, a global manufacturer and supplier of high-quality technology products that meet customer demands for increased functionality, compactness, systems integration and energy efficiency. For over 40 years, Epson's advanced technology has been at work in millions of POS systems around the world. Today Epson's Business Systems Division continues to bring industry-leading, open architecture, smart technologies to the point of service. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (http://twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), and YouTube (http://www.youtube.com/EpsonAmerica).

EPSON is a registered trademark and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. OmniLink is a registered trademark of Epson America. All other trademarks and/or registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

