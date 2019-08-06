Nissan and EVgo expand charging network with 200 new EV fast chargers

"Nissan is proud to have partnered with EVgo to build the largest public EV fast charging network in the U.S.," said Aditya Jairaj, director, EV Sales and Marketing, Nissan North America, Inc. "Given the tremendous driver response to the 2019 long-range1 all-electric LEAF, Nissan and EVgo will accelerate fast charging by committing to a multi-year charger construction program that will continue to expand fast-charging options for EV drivers across the country."

The joint investment by Nissan and EVgo expands on a six-year partnership between two of the original leaders in transportation electrification in the U.S. Nissan has installed more than 2,000 quick charge connectors across the country since 2010.

More than 100 million Americans currently live within a 15-minute drive of an EVgo fast charger, including those built in partnership with Nissan along the I-95 corridor on the East Coast, the DRIVEtheARC corridor in California from Monterey to Lake Tahoe.

"EVgo is thrilled to expand our six-year partnership with Nissan to provide convenient and reliable fast charging to EV drivers, including Nissan LEAF drivers, on the nation's largest and most reliable public network," said Cathy Zoi, chief executive officer, EVgo. "This new phase of our partnership means that EVgo and Nissan will continue to lead in enabling more American drivers to take advantage of the benefits of electric vehicles."

Nissan and EVgo will also join forces in a co-marketing program to help inform and raise awareness among U.S. EV drivers about the advantages of going electric; this will include highlighting the Nissan LEAF PLUS, which has a range up to 226 miles1, fast-charging capability, and EVgo's network of more than 1,200 public fast chargers across the country. Nissan has sold more than 400,000 LEAF vehicles worldwide.

About Nissan North America

In North America, Nissan's operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and INFINITI vehicles can be found online at www.nissanusa.com and www.infinitiusa.com , or visit the U.S. media sites nissannews.com and infinitinews.com .

About EVgo

EVgo is the nation's largest and most reliable fast charging public network for electric vehicles. With more than 1,200 DC fast chargers across more than 750 locations in 66 metropolitan markets in 34 states, EVgo serves more than 150,000 customers. EVgo has the best operating record in the industry – more than 98% uptime – and has the highest consumer scores on Plugshare of any U.S. public charging network. EVgo owns and operates its nationwide network of fast chargers, which are compatible with all fast charge-capable EV models and powered by 100% renewable energy. Founded in 2010, EVgo partners with retail hosts, hotels, shopping centers, gas stations parking lot operators, and other stakeholders to make it easier to fast charge your EV close to where you live, work and play. EVgo is also committed to providing a reliable charging experience for customers of partner automakers as well as fleet and rideshare operators.

Does not apply to all LEAF models. EPA range estimate up to 226 miles for 2019 LEAF PLUS S only. As shown, 2019 LEAF [SL/SV] PLUS EPA range estimate 215 miles. Actual range will vary within trim levels, options, and driving conditions; see Customer Disclosure Form for details.

