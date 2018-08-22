Nissan and EVgo open 'I-95 Fast Charging ARC' connecting EV Drivers between Boston and Washington D.C.

Each fast charging station can charge up to four or more EVs simultaneously at a power output of 50kW. The stations have also been designed and constructed to adapt to future advances in EV technology, including pre-wiring for higher charging outputs to allow easy upgrading to 150kW fast chargers.

"We're excited to continue pioneering the development of electric vehicle infrastructure with the opening of our second charging 'corridor' project in the U.S.," said Brian Maragno, director, EV sales and marketing, Nissan North America, Inc. "This charging route along one of the most heavily populated areas of the country further demonstrates our commitment to the mass implementation and future development of easily accessible EV technology and will foster EV travel up and down the Northeastern coast of the United States."

"EVgo and Nissan's I-95 Fast Charging ARC is designed to make fast charging easy and convenient for EV drivers from Boston to Washington D.C.," said Cathy Zoi, EVgo CEO. "Because we own our fast charging stations, EVgo drivers can rely on us to offer exceptional service from coast to coast. We applaud Nissan's historic leadership in infrastructure investment in partnership with EVgo, affording drivers the opportunity to rely on the I95 Fast Charging ARC today."

Nissan remains the global leader in EV sales, and its "Infrastructure for All" initiative has played a crucial role in the development of the I-95 Fast Charging ARC. As part of this inclusivity initiative, all charging stations feature both CHAdeMO and Combined Charging System (CCS) fast charging outlets providing access to all EVs available today with fast charging capability. Owners of Nissan LEAFs can charge their vehicles up to 80 percent in only 30 to 40 minutes when using one of the DC outlets.

As part of Nissan's "No Charge to Charge" program**, owners of Nissan LEAF models can charge their vehicle for up to 30 minutes complimentary charging at any participating DC fast-charge station. LEAF owners are eligible for this program for two years following their time of vehicle purchase.

"No Charge to Charge" covers 55 markets nationwide, making it accessible to 93 percent of LEAF sales. Additionally, Nissan has spent over $60 million on EV infrastructure, resulting in the average LEAF driver being within 10 minutes' drive to a fast charge site.

This charging corridor is the newest in EVgo's charging network, including more than 1000 fast chargers stations spanning 34 states.

About Nissan North America



In North America, Nissan's operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and INFINITI vehicles can be found online at www.nissanusa.com and www.infinitiusa.com, or visit the U.S. media sites nissanews.com and infinitinews.com.

About Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.



Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, INFINITI and Datsun brands. In fiscal year 2016, the company sold 5.63 million vehicles globally, generating revenue of 11.72 trillion yen. Nissan engineers, manufactures and markets the world's best-selling all-electric vehicle in history, the Nissan LEAF. Nissan's global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, manages operations in six regions: Asia & Oceania; Africa, Middle East & India; China; Europe; Latin America; and North America. Nissan has a global workforce of 247,500 and has been partnered with French manufacturer Renault under the Renault-Nissan Alliance since 1999. In 2016, Nissan acquired a 34 percent stake in Mitsubishi Motors, which became the third member of the Alliance – a grouping with combined annual sales of almost 10 million units a year.

For more information about Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.'s products, services and our commitment to sustainable mobility, visit Nissan-Global.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn, and view our latest videos on YouTube.

About EVgo



EVgo is America's Largest Public Fast Charging Network. EVgo's fast chargers deliver convenient, fast charges to EV drivers on the go, at a rate approximately eight times faster than conventional Level 2 charging. EVgo's fast chargers are compatible with all EV models currently on the market that accept DC Fast Charging. With more than 1,000 fast chargers and more than 1,000 Level 2 chargers in 66 metropolitan markets, EVgo's network in 34 U.S. states allows EV drivers to travel further while providing exemplary service by maintaining and operating its charging stations. EVgo offers a variety of flexible pricing options for drivers including Pay As You Go and low-cost Membership options, as well as complimentary charging plans for buyers of new vehicles from partner automakers, including BMW and Nissan.

EVgo's chargers are in convenient, high-traffic locations where demand for EV fast charging is highest. To find out more, or to join the EVgo network, visit EVgo.com. Connect with EVgo on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

For more information on Nissan products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit our website at http://www.nissan-global.com/EN/.

*Public charging networks are provided by independent companies, and are not within Nissan's control. Availability of charging stations not guaranteed.

**This offer applies to all new MY 2013 or later Nissan LEAFs (i) purchased or leased from a participating dealer that is located in a qualifying market, AND (ii) purchased or leased during the qualifying period for such qualifying market. Fleet customers not eligible. The approximate retail value of the offer is up to $1012, but may vary by market. The offer cannot be combined with other offers, is non-transferable, and not redeemable for cash. Offer requires activation of the EZ-ChargeSM Card. Charging sessions beyond 60 minutes of Level 2 charging and 30 minutes of DC Fast charging are subject to additional fees, depending on the network. Other terms, conditions, and eligibility criteria apply. Visit EZ-Charge.com or www.nissanusa.com/leaf-electric-car/ev-incentives for details. Public charging stations are third-party owned, not within Nissan's control. Availability of public charging stations not guaranteed. Offer is subject to change at any time and/or is subject to early termination without notice.

