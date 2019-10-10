Nita Lowey Has Been a Tireless Champion for Kids and Public Health

WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- House Appropriations Chairwoman Nita Lowey (D-NY), who announced that she will not seek re-election in 2020, has been a tireless champion for our nation's children and public health who will be greatly missed in Congress. Chairwoman Lowey is a longtime leader in the fight against tobacco who has pushed for strong laws and policies to drive down tobacco use and reverse the youth e-cigarette epidemic. She has fought to make sure that proven programs that prevent kids from using tobacco and help tobacco users quit are prioritized and properly funded. We thank Chairwoman Lowey for her leadership and service to our country and for all that she has done to advance the fight against tobacco use, the nation's No. 1 cause of preventable death.

