Nitor and Ivalua Join Forces to Successfully Launch eMaryland Marketplace Advantage

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitor, the leader in source-to-pay transformation, and Ivalua, a leading provider of global Spend Management Cloud Solutions, announced the successful launch of the Maryland Department of General Services' new e-procurement system, eMaryland Marketplace Advantage (eMMA), which deployed on schedule and on budget.

eMMA is state-of-the-art procurement technology powered by the Ivalua Platform, a global leader in procurement technology. When fully implemented, eMMA will allow buyers to collaborate with vendors from the bidding and contracting process all the way through the purchasing process. The initiative is intended to drive transparency, quality, and compliance in state procurement and improve the overall experience for all stakeholders.

"Vendors will benefit from this easy-to-use, single access point to review and participate in sourcing opportunities across the state," said Robert Gleason, Senior Procurement Executive. "Our vendors are essential partners in Maryland's success, and we want to ensure they have every opportunity to make full use of the eMMA system's range of capabilities so we can enable fair, open and efficient access to all public business opportunities in Maryland."

The Department of General Services has partnered with Nitor to oversee implementation and adoption of eMMA across statewide agencies, local governments, municipalities, higher education and school systems. "With the successful launch of eMMA release 1.0, State of Maryland suppliers and procurement professionals have an easy-to-use tool to manage and participate in state-wide sourcing events," said Jaideep Mulchandani, Principal with Nitor. "We are honored to continue our work with the State of Maryland Office of Procurement to support their mission of transparency, quality and compliance."

The Ivalua platform has increasingly become the technology of choice for innovative public sector leaders at all levels of government, including the State of Ohio, State of Arizona, City of New York, Shared Services Canada, British Columbia and others. Its combination of analyst-recognized leading capabilities and unique flexibility makes it possible to bring private sector best practices to the public sector. "Ivalua is proud to partner with Nitor and the State of Maryland to improve procurement processes and the stakeholder experience," said Dan Amzallag, CEO of Ivalua, Inc. "The successful launch is further proof that transforming public procurement is possible with the right team and technology."

About Nitor

Empowering Transformation. Nitor is the leader in Source-to-Pay transformation offering advisory, consulting, and change management. The transformation starts with advisory services that focus on assessment, benchmarking and developing a roadmap. Our procurement consulting experts execute the plan across people, processes and technology. And throughout the process, our change management expertise ensures that everything is aligned for maximum results. Learn more at nitorpartners.com

About Ivalua

Ivalua is the Procurement empowerment platform. Recognized as a Leader by Gartner and other top analysts, Ivalua's Source-to-Pay suite is leveraged by federal, state and local governments and over 300 leading companies across the globe to manage over $500 Billion in direct and indirect spend. The platform's combination of ease-of-use, depth, breadth, and flexibility ensures high employee and supplier adoption, rapid time to value and the ability to meet unique or evolving requirements, evidenced by the industry's leading 98%+ retention rate. Realize the possibilities at www.ivalua.com.

