Nitrocellulose Market Study 2019-2025 Featuring Profiles of Dow Chemical, Eastman Chemical, Nippon Paints, PPG Industries, Arkema, AkzoNobel, BASF, and More

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Nitrocellulose Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Nitrocellulose Market size is expected to reach $ 1,071.9 million by 2025, rising at a market growth of 6.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025).



The production cost of cellulose nitrate majorly comprises raw materials costs, required utilities, maintenance work, workforce, logistics and production facility cost with raw material procurement accounting for the major share in production cost.



Printing ink market segment is majorly influenced by advancements in technology and rising demand of eco-friendly inks owing to the environmental concerns worldwide. The usage of Nitrocellulose in printing inks provides capability to dry fast, gloss and enhanced adhesive properties to a number of substrates. Wide variety of flexographic and gravure inks for the application in packaging industry utilize nitrocellulose.



As the major strategies the market participants are focusing on widening their product portfolio, enhancing the production capacity with expansion into low cost regions especially in Asia Pacific geographies. Also, the companies are going for partnerships and collaborations with regional players to expand the geographical reach.



For instance, in 2016, Nippon Paint India announced its partnership with IVM Chemicals based in Italy for promotion of its wood coating product portfolio based on Japanese technology. According to the agreement, brands such as Milesi, Ilva and Croma Lacke from IVM Chemicals were to be marketed by Nippon in Indian wood coatings market.



Luxury furniture has been gaining prominence, as the furniture adds aesthetic value to the household or a commercial place. The use of luxury furniture in various setups has contributed to the growth of the luxury furniture market. Luxury furniture is commonly made up of different kinds of material such as metal, wood, glass, plastic, leathers and others (rattan, concrete, fabric, polyurethane, acrylic, fiber and stone). Wood holds the maximum market share, as wood is used majorly in the luxury furniture thereby leading path for significant growth to wood coatings market segment.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Nitrocellulose Market, by Application

1.4.2 Global Nitrocellulose Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Nitrocellulose Market by Applications

3.1 Global Printing Inks Market by Region

3.2 Global Wood Coatings Market by Region

3.3 Global Automotive Paints Market by Region

3.4 Global Leather Finishes Market by Region

3.5 Global Nail Varnishes Market by Region

3.6 Global Other Applications Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Nitrocellulose Market by Region

4.1 North America Nitrocellulose Market

4.2 Europe Nitrocellulose Market

4.3 Asia-Pacific Nitrocellulose Market

4.4 LAMEA Nitrocellulose Market



Chapter 5. Company Profiles

5.1 The Dow Chemical Company

5.1.1 Company Overview

5.1.2 Financial Analysis

5.1.3 Regional Analysis

5.1.4 Research & Development Expense

5.2 Eastman Chemical Company

5.3 Nippon Paints Holdings Co. Ltd.

5.4 PPG Industries Inc.

5.5 Arkema S.A.

5.6 AkzoNobel N.V.

5.7 RPM International Inc.

5.8 Sherwin Williams Company

5.9 Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

5.10 BASF SE



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dvlfva

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

