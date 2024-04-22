Nium Appoints Banking Industry Expert, Alexandra Johnson, to Scale Global Banking and Payment Operations as Chief Payments Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nium, the leader in real-time cross-border payments, today announced the appointment of Alexandra Johnson as the company's first Chief Payments Officer. With this newly-created position, Nium sets itself up to closer align itself with partners across the payments ecosystem. Johnson will work across Nium's markets, leading the Global Banking and Payment Operations teams. She will report into Prajit Nanu, Co-Founder and CEO of Nium.

In her role as Chief Payments Officer, Johnson will oversee strategy, day-to-day activities, and the evolution of Nium's payments network team. She will manage and grow the Nium payments network, applying best practices and regulatory policies globally and will work with the Risk and Compliance teams in each market to enhance frameworks, build new relationships, and build upon the existing strength of the existing financial network of Nium.

Her wealth of knowledge and expertise in the banking and payments space will support Nium's global and vertical business growth.

"Fostering and growing our network is one of the most critical aspects of building Nium," said Nanu. "Alex's experience in the world of banking and payments is invaluable and I'm excited to see her tackle this role head on and contribute to the growth of the business."

Johnson added, "I am ready and excited for the opportunity to level-up the already stellar network that exists at Nium and deliver innovative and market leading solutions to our customers across the globe."

Prior to joining Nium, Johnson was the Head of New Product Development & Innovation in Global Transaction Services (GTS) at Bank of America where she led a team responsible for exploring new technologies and concepts, that drove greater efficiencies, security and advancement of treasury solutions. Before Bank of America, she led Global Go-to-Market, Commercialization and Partnerships at JP Morgan for its foreign exchange product, where she oversaw product design, partnerships, pricing, and strategy for the bank's multiple market-leading cross currency solutions. Prior to this she led network implementation and strategy at Hyperwallet, a member of the PayPal group of companies. She sits on the board of Bottomless Closet, a non-profit supporting disadvantaged NYC-based women in entering the workforce and achieving success. She holds an MBA from the George Washington University and dual-bachelor's degrees from Michigan State University.

Nium, the leader in real-time, cross-border payments, was founded on the mission to deliver the global payments infrastructure of tomorrow, today. With the onset of the global economy, its payments infrastructure is shaping how banks, fintechs, and businesses everywhere collect, convert, and disburse funds instantly across borders. Its payout network supports 100 currencies and spans 190+ countries, 100 of which in real-time. Funds can be disbursed to accounts, wallets, and cards and collected locally in 35 markets. Nium's growing card issuance business is already available in 34 countries. Nium holds regulatory licences and authorisations in more than 40 countries, enabling seamless onboarding, rapid integration, and compliance – independent of geography. The company is co-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore.

