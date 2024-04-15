Nium Approved as a Registered Financial Service Provider in New Zealand

WELLINGTON, New Zealand, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nium, the global leader in real-time, cross-border payments, today announced that it is now registered as a Financial Services Provider in New Zealand. This pivotal step marks Nium's entry into the dynamic financial landscape of New Zealand and reinforces its commitment to delivering innovative financial solutions globally.

The registration adds to Nium's extensive portfolio of licenses and registrations that cover more than 40 countries globally. In 2024, Nium has already received approvals / in-principle approvals for four licenses and registrations, including:

a) Japan: Type 1 Funds Transfer Service Provider (FTSP) license from Japan's Financial Service Agency (FSA);

b) India: Prepaid Payment Instrument (PPI) license from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI);

c) India: Payment Aggregator (PA) license from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI); and,

d) New Zealand: Registration on the Financial Service Provider Register (FSPR).

This registration is a first step towards offering businesses in New Zealand a range of financial services that could include virtual accounts, debit and pre-paid cards, funds collection, and global payouts. The move builds on Nium's well-established presence in the Oceania region - with two out of three of the largest spend management platforms in Australia leveraging Nium's global network. The registration in New Zealand further strengthens Nium's position as a leader for cross-border money movement, empowering banks, financial institutions, travel platforms, payroll providers and other businesses.

Runn Sachasiri, Senior Vice President of Global Expansion and CEO's Office at Nium expressed the company's excitement about the local and global impact, stating "We are thrilled to bring Nium's innovative cross-border payments services to New Zealand. We look forward to enabling businesses to do more commerce with New Zealand by providing the speed, efficiency, and transparency of payments that has long been missing from the global markets."

Nium recently announced its partnership with Weel, Australia's leading spend management platform as a card-issuing partner.

"Our partnership with Nium is a key enabler of our strategy to support the global spend management needs of our customers.," stated Russell Martin, Co-Founder and CTO at Weel. "Nium's registration in New Zealand paves the way for us to meet demand from our customers to bring our offering to the New Zealand market in the coming months."

About Nium

Nium, the leader in real-time, cross-border payments, was founded on the mission to deliver the global payments infrastructure of tomorrow, today. With the onset of the global economy, its payments infrastructure is shaping how banks, fintechs, and businesses everywhere collect, convert, and disburse funds instantly across borders. Its payout network supports 100 currencies and spans 190+ countries, 100 of which in real-time. Funds can be disbursed to accounts, wallets, and cards and collected locally in 35 markets. Nium's growing card issuance business is already available in 34 countries. Nium holds regulatory licenses and authorizations in more than 40 countries, enabling seamless onboarding, rapid integration, and compliance – independent of geography. The company is co-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore.

