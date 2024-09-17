Nium Expands Across Australia and New Zealand, Driven by Increased Adoption from Financial Institutions and Spend Management Platforms

Spend management platform, RedOwl, joins as latest partner;

Nium has seen monthly payment volume grow by 3X over the last twelve months, in the Oceania region

SYDNEY, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nium, the global leader in real-time cross-border payments, today announced that its monthly payment volume grew by 3X in Oceania, over the last year. This growth has been driven by a surge in adoption from financial institutions and spend management platforms, with AI platform, RedOwl, being the latest partner to join the Nium network. RedOwl's immediate goal is to bring AI to corporate cards, joining spend management category leaders Weel and Budgetly, who have turned to Nium for white-label card issuing and cross-border payouts.

RedOwl is bringing the power of AI into payment rails, championing intelligence and real-time decision making when it comes to card related payments. "We chose Nium because of their unparalleled infrastructure and expertise in powering modern payments. Their solutions allow us to enter the market faster and deliver greater value to our customers," said Jitto Arulampalam, Co-founder and CEO at RedOwl.

Budgetly has been a Nium customer since 2020. The company tapped Nium to provide more convenience and control to its SME clientele through the provision of pre-paid cards for expense management processes. "Partnering with Nium has been a game-changer for Budgetly," said Simon Lenoir, CEO and Founding Director at Budgetly. "Through Nium, we recently launched our international bill payment solution, offering our customers the ability to make payments effortlessly via one portal. This partnership has allowed us to scale rapidly and offer seamless experiences for our customers."

"The spend management industry is booming in Australia, with businesses increasingly turning to Nium for its white-label card issuing and cross-border payment solutions," said Anupam Pahuja, EVP and GM for APAC, Middle East, and Africa at Nium. "Our platform solves complex payment problems across a wide range of verticals, including travel, payroll, insurance, and e-commerce. Our card issuance solution has already issued over 75 million cards globally, supporting major global brands. This, along with Nium's extensive geographical coverage and B2B infrastructure focus, positions the company as a critical enabler for businesses looking to scale in Australia, New Zealand, and beyond."





In addition to its success in Australia, Nium recently achieved another critical milestone by registering as a Financial Service Provider in New Zealand. This pivotal step marks the company's entry into the dynamic financial landscape of New Zealand, allowing it to extend its comprehensive suite of financial solutions to local businesses. Nium expects that its offerings will range from virtual accounts and global payouts to debit and prepaid cards, enabling businesses to streamline operations and improve their financial efficiency.

"Becoming a registered Financial Service Provider in New Zealand reaffirms our commitment to delivering innovative financial solutions globally," continued Pahuja. "Our presence in New Zealand, alongside our established operations in Australia, positions us as a key player in the region's financial ecosystem, empowering businesses to thrive through our technology."

Since its founding ten years ago, Nium has raised over $300 million USD (up to Series E). In October 2023, Nium celebrated its Centaur status, reaching $100 million USD in aggregate net revenue — a milestone achieved by only 1% of startups globally. This achievement underscores Niums rapid growth and leadership in enabling seamless global financial services for businesses.

Nium, the global leader in real-time, cross-border payments, was founded on the mission to deliver the global payments infrastructure of tomorrow, today. With the onset of the global economy, its payments infrastructure is shaping how banks, fintechs, and businesses everywhere collect, convert, and disburse funds instantly across borders. Its payout network supports 100 currencies and spans 220+ markets, 100 of which in real-time. Funds can be disbursed to accounts, wallets, and cards and collected locally in 40 markets. Nium's growing card issuance business is already available in 34 countries. Nium holds regulatory licenses and authorizations in more than 40 countries, enabling seamless onboarding, rapid integration, and compliance – independent of geography. The company is co-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore.

