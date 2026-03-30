Nium Launches Dual-Network Stablecoin Card Issuance Platform Enabling Businesses to Spend Digital Dollars at Hundreds of Millions of Merchant Locations Worldwide

Nium delivers the first enterprise platform spanning both Visa and Mastercard, backed by 40+ regulatory licenses across 190+ countries – requiring no new infrastructure to build.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nium, the global infrastructure leader for real-time cross-border payments and card issuance, today launched its stablecoin card issuance platform. The solution enables companies holding stablecoins to issue spending cards on both the Visa and Mastercard networks through a single API integration, allowing stablecoins to be used at hundreds of millions of merchant locations globally.

Stablecoins have crossed the threshold from experiment to infrastructure. With regulatory frameworks advancing in the US, EU, and across Asia Pacific, and an estimated $200 billion in stablecoins now in circulation, enterprises are no longer asking whether to hold digital dollars – they are asking how to put them to work. Designed to be complementary to existing systems, Nium's platform extends the utility of stablecoins by connecting them to established payments network infrastructure – bringing the acceptance, reliability, and safeguards that businesses and consumers already trust. Businesses will be able to convert stablecoin balances into real spending power through seamless crypto to fiat conversion at the point of sale at hundreds of millions merchant locations worldwide, without building new infrastructure or navigating a fragmented web of network agreements, banking sponsors, and compliance filings.

"Stablecoins have proven they can move money. We are now proving they can power commerce at enterprise scale. Every business we speak to that holds stablecoins wants the same thing: a simple, compliant way to deploy those balances without building the infrastructure themselves. Today, Nium delivers exactly that – on both major payments networks, in every major market, through one integration," said Prajit Nanu, CEO and Founder of Nium.

One platform. Established networks. Trusted, global reach.

Businesses connect to Nium via a single API and can immediately:

Issue stablecoin -funded cards globally. Enable card-based spending via the Visa and Mastercard networks, leveraging their established global acceptance, security, and consumer protections.

Enable card-based spending via the Visa and Mastercard networks, leveraging their established global acceptance, security, and consumer protections. Enable stablecoin settlement options where supported. Reduce multi-step fiat conversion chains and operational friction while maintaining compliance with applicable regulatory, network and market requirements.

Reduce multi-step fiat conversion chains and operational friction while maintaining compliance with applicable regulatory, network and market requirements. Spend and disburse through one partner. Card issuance paired with Nium's 190+ country payout network, enabling companies to deploy stablecoin balances via cards and payouts without managing separate provider relationships.

Nium has reduced time-to-market for stablecoin card programs from months of custom infrastructure work to days. The platform handles chain-of-conversion complexity, cross-border settlement constraints, and card network compliance in a single managed layer, replacing what would otherwise require multiple vendor relationships and fragmented integrations.

"We are building at the intersection of stablecoins, AI, and programmable money because we believe the next generation of payments will be faster, smarter, and built on digital currencies. Today's launch is the opening move. We want to ensure our customers are positioned for what comes next," added Prajit Nanu.

Built on the infrastructure that already moves the world's money

Nium's stablecoin card platform is a native extension of infrastructure that already issues 38 million card tokens annually for banks, fintechs, and enterprises worldwide – with the network relationships, regulatory coverage, and settlement rails that would take years to build independently.

Unmatched network foundation. With principal memberships across Visa and Mastercard, Nium's customers are positioned to benefit from future stablecoin opportunities as the category matures.

With principal memberships across Visa and Mastercard, Nium's customers are positioned to benefit from future opportunities as the category matures. Compliant issuance at scale. Nium's own regulatory licenses in 40+ countries remove the dependency on third-party banking intermediaries that add cost and slow time-to-market.

About Nium

Nium provides global infrastructure for real-time cross-border payments, founded on the mission to deliver the global money movement infrastructure of tomorrow, today. Its platform enables banks, fintechs, and enterprises to collect, convert, and disburse funds instantly across borders. Its payout network supports 100 currencies and spans 190+ countries, over 100 of which are in real-time. Funds can be disbursed to accounts, wallets, and cards, and collected locally in 40 markets.

As a principal card issuer on Visa, Mastercard, Discover, and UATP, Nium issues over 38 million card tokens every year. It holds regulatory licenses and authorizations in more than 40 countries, enabling seamless onboarding, rapid integration, and compliance - independent of geography. Nium is backed by leading investors including Visa, Riverwood Capital, Tribe Capital, and NewView Capital. The company is co-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore. For more information, visit www.nium.com.

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SOURCE Nium