Nium Names Frederick Crosby as New Chief Revenue Officer

Frederick comes with nearly two decades of experience in pioneering and driving growth in the digital cross-border C2C, B2B and B2C payment space with some of the biggest names in the industry. At PayPal, he led a company-wide effort that made PayPal the payment method of choice in cross-border e-commerce around the world. As the Digital CRO at Western Union, he transformed the company into a digital remittance giant and market leader in every country they served. In his last role, Frederick was the Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer at Veem, a B2B global payment service backed by Kleiner-Perkins and GV (formerly known as Google Ventures), where he established Sales, Marketing and Business Development teams that drove customer count from under a thousand to over 170K in just four years.

Frederick said, "Designing and implementing go-to-market growth strategies for start-ups and enterprise companies has been at the heart of my professional career, and I cannot wait to combine my passion for global payments and FinTech with this new role at Nium. As the world has accelerated online adoption in the face of COVID-19, any smart business knows it is time to think global in its payment strategy if they want to grow in the upcoming years. Working together with colleagues, partners, and customers around the world, Nium continues its mission to be the leader in simplifying the cross-border payments experience and offer the right solution for businesses."

Prajit Nanu, Co-founder and CEO of Nium said, "I am super excited to welcome Frederick in this new position. With his extensive experiences in high-growth planning and execution, he is perfectly suited to lead the charge to break new ground, and ensure that we remain the platform partner of choice for enterprises."

This appointment follows the company's recent expansion into Middle East and Africa, as well as a slew of new senior hires recently including Dana Nino as global Senior Vice President for Growth, Customer Success, and Partnership. Frederick will be reporting directly to Prajit Nanu, CEO and Co-Founder of Nium.

About Nium

Nium is a global financial technology platform redefining the way consumers and businesses send, spend and receive funds across borders. The company is continuously innovating to provide the most relevant and agile solutions to meet the needs of consumers and businesses, having evolved from solely focusing on consumer remittance via InstaReM, to also providing fintech solutions for businesses. Nium is regulated in Australia, Canada, European Union, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, United Kingdom and the United States of America, and processes billions of dollars a year for banks and payments institutions, the next generation of e-commerce players, OTAs and retail users across the world. Nium's investors include Visa, BRI Ventures, Vertex Ventures, Vertex Growth, Fullerton Financial Holdings, GSR Ventures, Rocket Internet, Global Founders Capital, SBI Japan, FMO (Netherlands Development Finance Company), MDI Ventures, Beacon Venture Capital and Atinum Investment.

For more information, visit: http://www.nium.com.

