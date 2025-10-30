Niutech Secures Another $14M Repeat Order in Europe for High-End Pyrolysis Equipment, Fueling EU's Circular Transition

JINAN, China, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Niutech Environment Technology Corporation (Abbreviated as: Niutech) announced the signing of a new sales contract with a European client. Under this contract, Niutech will provide a "New-Generation • Large-Scale Industrial Continuous Intelligent Waste Tire Pyrolysis Production Line" for the client's overseas demonstration project, with a total contract value of 14 million US dollars.

Niutech - International Demonstration Pyrolysis Resource Recycling Project Site

As a world-class supplier of integrated intelligent continuous pyrolysis solutions, Niutech has extensive practical experience in 10,000-ton scale resource recycling international demonstration projects. It can customize and provide clients with large-scale intelligent pyrolysis production lines that are safe, environmentally friendly, efficient and low-carbon, accurately meeting the EU's circular transition requirements. It is understood that this cooperation marks the fourth collaboration between the two parties on European projects. The client's repeated orders fully demonstrate Niutech's outstanding reputation and comprehensive strength in the European market.Driven by EU policies such as the green transition, the vigorous development of circular economy and recycled material technologies has posed new upgrading challenges to Europe's waste tire disposal methods. In response to EU environmental policies and industrial trends, Niutech has independently developed the "New-Generation • Large-Scale Industrial Continuous Intelligent Waste Tire Pyrolysis Production Line".

This production line integrates the company's latest-generation intelligent control system. It can achieve long-term, full-load continuous operation of the production line under large-capacity disposal scenarios and accurately regulate product conversion. It can efficiently convert waste tires into high-quality pyrolysis oil, recycled carbon black, steel wires, non-condensable combustible gas and other products. After further deep processing, these products can be applied in the manufacturing of high-end products, creating a closed-loop "waste tire - pyrolysis - recycled resource" circular model. This not only effectively solves the environmental problems caused by waste tires but also realizes the high-value recycling of waste resources through high-end technologies, which is highly in line with the core concept of green and low-carbon development.

Currently, Niutech's advanced technologies and complete sets of equipment have obtained EU CE certification, German TÜV certification and EU ATEX certification. Its projects have passed ISCC EU/PLUS certification, and its products meet the requirements of the EU Renewable Energy Directive (RED II). Niutech has become the first high-end intelligent continuous pyrolysis equipment manufacturing enterprise in China that can meet this series of standards simultaneously.

The company has successfully achieved industrial application in dozens of countries around the world, including the United States, the United Kingdom, South Korea and Denmark. The materials it disposes of cover more than 30 waste resource recycling fields such as waste tires, low-value waste plastics, marine waste plastics, wind turbine blades and biomass. Niutech leads the world in multiple indicators such as technology maturity, equipment reliability and comprehensive energy-saving and carbon-reduction performance, and has become a mature, replicable and promotable solution verified by markets in developed countries such as Europe and the United States.

Under the global "dual carbon" and circular economy policies, Niutech is gradually becoming an important participant in the international high-end environmental protection equipment market by virtue of technological breakthroughs, intelligent upgrading and industrial chain advantages. Niutech's again securing of an international order is the best proof of the feasibility and superiority of its innovative intelligent pyrolysis solutions in the international market. In the future, Niutech will continue to strengthen technological innovation and contribute its strength to building a global model of efficient resource utilization, environmental friendliness and sustainable economic development.

