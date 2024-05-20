NIVEA & PFLAG National Unveil 'Proud In Your Skin': Elevating LGBTQ+ Voices, Empowering Allies, and Building Community Through the Power of Storytelling

STAMFORD, Conn., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NIVEA, a Beiersdorf brand and the world's #1 skin care brand,* is embarking on an inspiring journey with the launch of its, "Proud In Your Skin," campaign. This is being done in partnership with PFLAG National, a leading organization dedicated to supporting, educating, and advocating for LGBTQ+ people, and those who love them. This multifaceted initiative goes beyond skincare and is a dedicated platform celebrating diversity, advocating for equity and inclusion, and fostering meaningful connections through the power of care.

NIVEA Proud in Your Skin

"At NIVEA, our dedication to helping others through the power of care is at the core of everything we do—and that extends beyond skincare," says Tracy Feehan (she/her), US Vice President NIVEA & Media Communications. "Through our partnership with PFLAG National, we understand the importance of collective action in driving impactful change. Together, through 'Proud In Your Skin,' we aim to build meaningful connections and reinforce that people are not alone so they can feel safe and proud in their skin."

The campaign unfolds with a promise of compelling social content, influencer collaborations, and interactive engagement opportunities. By amplifying voices and sharing personal narratives, "Proud In Your Skin" hopes to spark conversations, foster understanding, and promote a sense of unity and belonging. NIVEA encourages everyone to participate by sharing their own stories, highlighting that sharing experiences is a powerful way to show others they are not alone.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with NIVEA on the 'Proud In Your Skin' campaign," says Brian K. Bond (he/him), CEO of PFLAG National. "'Proud In Your Skin' is one of the ways we're showing that love takes pride. Through this partnership, we aim to amplify voices and empower LGBTQ+ people and their loved ones to find community as they embrace their path towards authenticity, fostering positive social connections along the way."

"Embracing initiatives that amplify our dedication to care, which is at the root of our core values is essential in everything we do. And shows the conscious effort that Beiersdorf is making to celebrate diversity. I'm excited about the possibilities our partnership with PFLAG National holds, and I extend a warm invitation to all to join us on this inspiring journey," adds Andrea Mondoni (he/him), General Manager, Beiersdorf North America.

The campaign represents a deliberate stride towards cultivating a world where every individual feels safe, embraced, and honored for their authentic selves. Key elements include:

Compelling social content featuring personal narratives from LGBTQ+ individuals and allies, with the goal of highlighting diverse stories and fostering community.

Influencer partnerships to amplify the campaign's message of inclusivity and the importance of social connectivity, centering LGBTQ+ people and reaching their families and allies.

Active engagement with the #NIVEASquad community to promote empowerment and support for LGBTQ+ individuals and their loved ones.

A social call-to-action inviting everyone to join the conversation by learning about and sharing their stories using #ProudInYourSkin, with the goal of supporting an upswell in pride.

A limited-edition Pride NIVEA Creme Tin symbolizing a dedication to inclusivity and representing NIVEA's commitment to creating a world where everyone feels safe and proud in their skin. This tin will be sold on Amazon and at select Walgreens nationwide. At Walgreens, consumers can learn more about the partnership by clicking the QR code on the product displays.

With this partnership, NIVEA solidifies its commitment to PFLAG National's mission and initiatives. This elevated collaboration opens doors to enhanced opportunities for LGBTQ+ people, parents, families and allies to connect in community for support, including bolstering PFLAG National's virtual support programming and culturally-tailored resources through the PFLAG Connects: Communities program.

About Beiersdorf Inc

Beiersdorf Inc is the North American affiliate of Beiersdorf AG, which has stood for innovative, high-quality skin care products as well as pioneering skin research for over 140 years. Leading international brands such as NIVEA, the world's no. 1 skin care brand,* Eucerin, La Prairie and Hansaplast are cherished by millions of people around the world day after day. Renowned brands such as Aquaphor, Coppertone, Chantecaille, Labello, 8x4, atrix, Hidrofugal, Maestro, and Florena round off the extensive portfolio in the Consumer Business Segment. Through the wholly owned affiliate tesa SE, Beiersdorf is also a globally leading manufacturer of technical adhesive tapes and provides self-adhesive solutions to industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

The Hamburg-based company generated sales of €9.5 billion as well as an operating result (EBIT) of €1.3 billion in fiscal year 2023. Beiersdorf has more than 20,000 employees worldwide, who are connected by shared core values, a strong corporate culture, the company's purpose Care Beyond Skin and its ambitious sustainability agenda, with which Beiersdorf is generating clear added value for consumers, society, and the environment.

Additional information can be found at www.beiersdorf.com.

ABOUT PFLAG NATIONAL

PFLAG is an organization of LGBTQ+ people, parents, families, and allies who work together to create an equitable and inclusive world. We are hundreds of thousands of people and hundreds of chapters from coast to coast who are leading with love to support families, educate allies, and advocate for just, equitable, and inclusive legislation and policies. Since our founding in 1973, PFLAG works every day to ensure LGBTQ+ people everywhere are safe, celebrated, empowered and loved. Learn more, find support, donate, and take action at PFLAG.org .

*Source: Euromonitor International Limited; NIVEA by umbrella brand name in the categories Body Care, Face Care and Hand Care; in retail value terms, 2022.

