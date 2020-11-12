Nivel Acquires UTV Accessories Company Ape Offroad

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nivel Parts & Manufacturing Co LLC (Nivel) today announced that it has acquired Ape Offroad, (formerly known as Over Armour) a leading supplier of cabs and windshields for the UTV market. The purchase adds to Nivel's strong product line-up in the UTV category, brought on by previous acquisitions of leading UTV players Side By Side Stuff and Seizmik.

Nivel's acquisition continues the company's strategy of consolidating successful niche UTV players to create a seamless and comprehensive product array of UTV parts and accessories. "Nivel Specialty Vehicles is on a path to create an exciting new channel and offering for UTV dealers, distributors and consumers," stated Brent Moore, CEO of Nivel.

Ape Offroad will become part of the new UTV division within Nivel Specialty Vehicles. "This acquisition is a great addition to Nivel because it increases our product line and ability to satisfy even more customers in a fast-growing category," says Steve Shankin, Executive Vice President of Nivel UTV. With the acquisition, Ape Offroad products will continue to be available through Octane Ridge, Nivel's dealer channel for UTV customers, SideBySideStuff.com, Nivel's retail UTV channel, and through brick and mortar and online dealers.

About Nivel

Founded in 1968, Nivel is a global manufacturer, distributor, and seller of aftermarket parts and accessories for niche vehicles and heavy-duty equipment. It is a trusted business partner to thousands of dealers, distributors, and consumers in the US and international markets. Nivel owns the most valuable brands in the aftermarket niche vehicle parts and accessories categories: MadJax, Red Dot, GTW, Jake's, Reliance and Seizmik. https://www.nivel.com/

About Ape Offroad

Based in Flemingsburg, KY, Ape Offroad produces windshields, cab enclosures, and other accessories for UTVs and Side by Sides with fitments for nearly every vehicle ever made. The breadth of assortment is unrivaled in the industry. Ape Offroad, is known for its long-term relationship with their customers, and aims to give the best customer service available. https://www.apeoffroad.com/

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Nivel Parts & Manufacturing Co.

