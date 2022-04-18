Nividous Amongst Top Seven of HFS OneOffice™ Hot Vendors Q1 2022 Edition

MOORESTOWN, N.J. and MUMBAI, India, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nividous is pleased to be one of the Top Seven vendors hand-picked by HFS Research for its Hot Vendors Q1 2022 Edition. Nividous' inclusion in the list demonstrates Nividous' success in delivering its promise of outcome-led, end-to-end business process automation to its global customers.

HFS OneOffice™ Hot Vendors are service and technology providers whom HFS analysts closely evaluate to help educate businesses like you about their competitive offerings so that you can make the right decisions that translate into your business growth.

Whether you are a technology provider, service provider, or enterprise consuming third-party services, your business will need an intelligent ecosystem to succeed and stay ahead of the competition. Companies making to the top Seven Hot Vendors List, including, Nividous, solve today's complex business challenges with their unique platforms, solutions, and services.

David Cushman, Practice Leader, Emerging Tech at HFS Research, says, "Nividous is offered a place amongst the top seven because they are extending the promise of outcome-led, end-to-end business process automation to the mid-market. We applaud the risk-reducing approach they offer with their deal structure and wise intent to start small and then help clients scale the value they find in business process automation."

Sam Duncan, Practice Leader, Blockchain at HFS Research, congratulates the Nividous team for securing its position in the top seven. He says, "One of my favorite times is always the publication of the HFS Hot Vendors - it's great to showcase innovative and exciting firms making a real impact."

"Great to see Nividous in HFS Research's hot vendor list 2022. This is the testament to Nividous customers' outcomes by deploying Nividous' Intelligent Automation platform for automation-led digital business transformation," says Kaushal Mashruwala , co-founder of Nividous.

You can download the full report here.

About Nividous

Nividous is a worldwide leader in intelligent automation, with more than a quarter-century of success and strong expertise. Our solutions automate end-to-end processes—not just discrete tasks—freeing staff to focus on innovation. The Nividous platform has thousands of bots deployed to our very happy customers in all industries.

Nividous offers an award-winning intelligent automation platform and professional services, including process discovery, automation implementation and support, and establishing Centers of Excellence to meet new goals as they arise. Our global team remains committed to helping customers improve efficiency and sharpen their competitive edge.

About HFS Research

HFS is a unique analyst organization: We combine deep expertise with rapid, demand-side analysis of the Global 2000 to create a visionary narrative on the interplay between business operations and technology. We provide tailored, innovative insights to help you solve problems, make critical decisions, and realize long-term value on your journey to the new.

The HFS OneOffice™ Organization is our view of a digital transformation mindset when it is put into action. It is our vision for aligning business operations to customer, partner, and workforce interactions across an adaptive, digital environment. OneOffice™ drives organizational alignment and metrics that measure value creation, not just cost reduction. Learn more about us here .

SOURCE Nividous