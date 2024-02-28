Nividous is Sponsoring and Exhibiting at HIMSS 2024, Scheduled for March 11-15, 2024, in Orlando, Florida

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We're thrilled to announce that Nividous will sponsor and exhibit at the highly anticipated HIMSS Global Health Conference and Exhibition, scheduled for March 11-15, 2024, in Orlando, Florida. Join us alongside our strategic partner, RCG Global Services, at Exhibit Hall #5845. Register here to schedule your meeting with the Nividous team .

Join Nividous and RCG Global Services at HIMSS 2024.

Experience the latest advancements in health technology and connect with over 40,000 global healthcare professionals attending HIMSS 2024. As a premier event, HIMSS brings together visionary CIOs, executives, health IT experts, innovators, consultants, and industry leaders. It's an unparalleled opportunity to explore innovative healthcare solutions and network with the best in the field.

The Nividous team is eager to meet healthcare professionals like you and discuss how we can solve your unique and complex business challenges with Artificial Intelligence, Robotic Process Automation, and advanced intelligent automation technologies.

Here are your top reasons to meet the Nividous team at HIMSS 2024, Exhibit Hall #5845.

1. Interact one-on-one with our experts during 15 to 30-minute scheduled information sessions at the booth. Topics will include using automation and intelligent document processing for medical coding, and patient records management, claims processing, appointment scheduling, and streamlining patient journeys from start to finish for enhanced operational efficiency and improved patient care.

2. Attend our 20-minute session titled "Intelligent Automation: Transforming Healthcare Operations for Efficiency and Resilience" on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, from 11:15 am to 11:35 am at the exhibit floor in digital health technology park (Booth #6661). Alan Hester, President at Nividous, and Rob Nelson, Head/GM of Health Sciences at RCG Global Services, will discuss how the integration of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) , Low-Code Process Automation, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) can revolutionize non-clinical operations in hospitals and healthcare providers. Gain insights into:

Increasing business process speed, scalability, accuracy, and compliance.

Reducing costs and improving labor productivity.

Improving patient experience and satisfaction.

Fostering innovation and driving workforce engagement.

3. Dive into real-world success stories demonstrating the Nividous platform's capabilities and business impact, such as:

For AEG Vision, a leading eyecare provider in the US, an annual savings of $75M in claims payments and over 250k staff hours.

in claims payments and over staff hours. For a leading medical billing company, an 85% improvement in process TAT by eliminating inefficiencies in the claim submission process.

For a leading healthcare specialty infusion provider, a 75% increase in productivity with an automated insurance benefits verification process.

"HIMSS 2024 marks a pivotal moment for healthcare, where AI automation takes center stage for efficiency, resilience, and improved patient care. We're excited to showcase alongside RCG Global, demonstrating how our combined expertise empowers healthcare organizations to unlock operational excellence and thrive in this evolving landscape," says Alan Hester, President of Nividous.

"RCG Global Services, as a Platinum Services Partner, is excited to join Nividous at HIMSS 2024 to drive digital transformation. Our partnership focuses on operational excellence and efficiency, combining RCG's expertise in data engineering and digital strategy with Nividous' innovative platform. Together, we aim to revolutionize healthcare through RPA, AI, and low-code automation in this era of 'Healthcare Unchained'," says Dr. Rob Nelson, Head/GM of Health Sciences at RCG Global Services.

Step forward to embrace technology-enabled business success. Please drop by booth #5845 for inspiring conversations. If you wish to connect with us directly, reach out at [email protected] or call +1 (442) 444 2767 . We would be more than happy to answer any questions you may have.

About Nividous

Nividous , a global intelligent automation company, is passionate about enabling organizations to work at their peak efficiency.

The Nividous leadership team has decades of experience delivering hundreds of digital process automation solutions to companies and organizations of various sizes worldwide.

Leveraging its tremendous domain expertise, the Nividous team offers vertical solutions that are RPA and AI-enabled and built on configurable process automation capabilities to empower businesses to operate with flexibility and agility. Nividous also provides end-to-end professional services that include process discovery, implementation, support, and building Centers of Excellence (CoE).

Contact

Erik Galardi

Director of Channel Partnerships

Nividous Software Solutions

Call: 442.444.2767

Email: [email protected]

Book a meeting: https://calendly.com/erik-galardi

About RCG Global Services

RCG is a global provider of digital transformation consulting services, combining digital strategy and modern cloud and data technologies to deliver measurable business outcomes for customer engagement, workforce enablement, and operations optimization. RCG helps customers ignite transformational thinking and unlock new value throughout their journey to achieve their digital ambitions.

RCG serves Fortune 1000 enterprise clients across various markets, particularly emphasizing the consumer, financial services, insurance, and healthcare industries. RCG is based in Iselin, New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States and offshore delivery centers in the Philippines and India. For more information, please visit rcgglobalservices.com.

