Nividous Software Solutions Receives Great Place To Work Certification

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nividous, the leading intelligent automation company, announced it had received the Great Place To Work® recognition. One of the industry's most coveted 'Employer-of-Choice' recognitions, the Great Place To Work Certification™ reinforces Nividous' endeavor to build a dynamic, open, and fast-paced work environment that offers excellent opportunities to work and grow together.

The Great Place To Work Certification is presented to organizations that deliver exceptional employee experiences and exhibit best-in-class people practices based on a rigorous assessment process. The assessment evaluates a workplace based on its Culture Audit™ and Trust Index™ Survey. Nividous scored remarkably well on traits such as collaboration, innovation, a safe workplace, fair treatment regardless of gender, and a sense of pride in working at Nividous.

According to Kaushal Mashruwala, co-founder at Nividous, "Another feather in the cap, the Great Place To Work Certification is a testimony to our commitment to building a successful workplace culture where everyone is empowered to reach their fullest potential. Our mission to make work more humane for everyone is not limited to our customers and partners, but we imbibe that approach in our work culture. Our employees are equipped with the best tools and environment that empower them to focus on more meaningful work, fostering innovation, nurturing client connections, and driving overall business growth."

He added, "Nividous acknowledges that excellence comes from investing in its people and building a workplace that upholds inclusion, equality, integrity, openness, diversity, and leadership principles. Embracing forward-thinking 'people-centric' strategies and methodologies, Nividous consistently strives to enhance the worth it brings to its employees, fostering a culture of continuous improvement."

About Great Place To Work

Backed by 30 years of data, Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Through its proprietary For All™ Model and Trust Index Survey, it gives organizations the recognition and tools to create a consistently positive employee experience. Its mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all, driving business growth, improving lives, and empowering communities. Through globally recognized and coveted Great Place To Work Certification and highly competitive Best Workplaces™ Lists, Great Place To Work enables employers to attract and retain talent, benchmark company culture, and increase revenue. Its platform enables leaders to truly capture, analyze and understand the experience of every employee, and compare outcomes with data collected from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries worldwide.

About Nividous

Nividous helps businesses humanize their work with its intelligent automation platform. From the beginning, we realized that automation must be approached holistically and not siloed. Nividous' comprehensive platform harnesses the power of RPA, AI, and BPM capabilities, helping businesses to achieve end-to-end business process automation.

The Nividous leadership team has decades of experience delivering hundreds of digital process automation solutions to companies and organizations of various sizes worldwide.

Leveraging its tremendous domain expertise, the Nividous team offers vertical solutions that are RPA and AI-enabled and built on configurable process automation capabilities to empower businesses to operate with flexibility and agility. Nividous also provides professional services that include process discovery, implementation, support, and building Centers of Excellence. Our endeavor is and will remain continuous innovation.

