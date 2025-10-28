NIX PATTERSON FILES LANDMARK LAWSUIT UNDER NEW TEXAS LAW AGAINST CELINA ISD, FORMER COACH, AND ADMINISTRATORS FOR SEXUAL MISCONDUCT AGAINST MINOR STUDENTS

DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nix Patterson files groundbreaking lawsuit under Texas's newly enacted school sexual abuse accountability law, marking one of the first major tests of the statute.

Law Firm Encourages Witnesses to Come Forward Immediately

Attorneys from Texas-based Nix Patterson, LLP announced they represent the families of three minor students from Jerry and Linda Moore Middle School, who have filed suit in Collin County District Court against Celina Independent School District, former middle school coach and teacher William Caleb "Caleb" Elliott, and several senior administrators.

The families are using a powerful new weapon in the fight to protect schoolchildren from sexual predators—and Celina Independent School District is the first to face its consequences. In an unprecedented legal action under the new the rules of school accountability in Texas, three families have filed the first-ever lawsuit seeking to hold school administrators personally liable for covering up sexual abuse of children.

The lawsuit alleges a disturbing pattern of sexual misconduct and invasive visual recording of minor children by Elliott inside the boys' locker room, enabled by grossly negligent hiring, supervision, and retention by Celina ISD.

"For more than half a century, school administrators in Texas operated with near-total immunity," said Brad Beckworth, Managing Partner at Nix Patterson. "Even when they knew about abuse, even when they covered it up, even when they moved predators from school to school, they faced no personal consequences. That era is over. This lawsuit announces to every school administrator in Texas: if you cover up child abuse, you can be held accountable."

According to the petition, Celina ISD administrators knew as early as 2022-23 that Caleb Elliott—the son of the District's Athletic Director and Head Football Coach, Bill Elliott—had an improper sexual relationship with a high school student. Rather than terminate or report him as required by law, Celina ISD did what predator-enabling institutions have done for generations—it transferred Caleb Elliott to another school, Moore Middle School, where he taught 6th grade social studies and coached 8th grade football.

During 2024 - 25, Elliott was allegedly caught placing hidden cameras in the boys' locker room. Once again, the District purportedly did not terminate Elliott, report him to the police or establish any meaningful safeguards. Instead, the District merely "banned" him from the locker room when students were present. In 2025, the misconduct escalated when Celina ISD allegedly allowed Elliott to return to campus with continued access to minors, where he was seen recording nude and partially clothed students with his phone in October.

Elliott was later arrested for invasive visual recording and possession of child pornography, with at least a dozen illicit images recovered and more than 30 families notified. The plaintiffs contend that Superintendent Thomas Maglisceau, Principal Allison Ginn, and Bill Elliott knew of prior misconduct and failed to report it as required by law, reflecting a culture that prioritized protecting the football program's reputation over student safety.

New Texas Law Supports These Claims

The plaintiffs bring their claims under a new Texas law passed in the 88th Legislative Session. For 56 years—since 1969—Texas schools could avoid accountability even when administrators turned a blind eye to predators in their halls. That protection ended on September 1, 2025, when the new law took effect, allowing victims of sexual misconduct by teachers and school employees to recover up to $500,000 in actual damages plus punitive damages against both school districts and individual administrators who fail in their duty to protect children.

"We are thankful to the Texas Legislature, and most importantly, Representative Mitch Little and Senator Angela Paxton, for sponsoring and advancing the bill with bipartisan support, said Brad Beckworth, the Managing Partner of Nix Patterson.

Nix Patterson's Ross Leonoudakis also added: "This law finally gives victims a fair chance to hold school districts accountable when they turn a blind eye to predators within their ranks. For too long, districts have avoided responsibility for failing to supervise and protect children in their care. Now, victims can seek justice and force change. Every parent, every educator, and every school board in Texas should be paying attention. This case establishes that administrators can no longer hide behind institutional immunity when they make deliberate choices to conceal abuse."

Nix Patterson has represented survivors of sexual abuse for more than three decades and the firm's priority is always to protect their clients and their families, surrounding them with a team that ensures they receive counseling, resources, and advocacy so they can focus on healing. At the same time, they work relentlessly to hold wrongdoers accountable and to ensure they are never again in positions of trust or authority.

"We are deeply saddened by these events, though unfortunately not shocked," Beckworth added. "Tragically, there are thousands of reports of sexual impropriety by teachers, coaches and school officials involving our students. We are forced—by law—to entrust the care of our children to our public schools for more than 8 hours every day, 5 days a week. We must ensure that our schools are a safe-haven where then can learn and thrive—not a danger zone where they can be victimized by anyone. Hopefully, by enforcing this law, we will send a message to all school administrators and educators that they must be vigilant when they hire employees, supervise and train them while employed, and to have a zero-tolerance policy for any improper conduct."

The firm is urging anyone with information about the case or other misconduct involving Celina ISD to come forward immediately by calling (512) 768-9747, emailing Christina Yarnell at mailto:[email protected], or visiting www.Nixlaw.com for more information.

About Nix Patterson

Nix Patterson, LLP, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is one of the nation's leading firms representing survivors of sexual abuse and other civil-rights violations. The firm has achieved record-setting verdicts and settlements, including a $1.68 billion verdict in a sexual abuse case earlier this year in New York.

Since its founding in 1985, Nix Patterson has remained committed to the belief that everyone deserves access to a good lawyer and a fair trial. The firm continues to fight for victims and their families in cases nationwide.

