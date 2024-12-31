NJ FAST powered by Plug and Play Graduates 14 Startups in its Inaugural Program

HOBOKEN, N.J., Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play, the world's leading global innovation platform, has concluded its inaugural cohort, graduating 14 startups for its newest program, the New Jersey Fintech Accelerator at Stevens Institute of Technology powered by Plug and Play (NJ FAST).

Earlier this year, Plug and Play and its founding partners, New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA), Prudential Financial, and the Stevens Institute of Technology, announced the establishment of NJ FAST .

"Over the past seven years, we have transformed New Jersey's innovation economy, firmly positioning our state as a national leader in this space and cementing our reputation as the best place for entrepreneurs to start and grow their businesses. Through NJ FAST and our partnerships with Plug and Play, Stevens Institute of Technology, and Prudential, we are empowering emerging leaders in the fintech industry to advance their cutting-edge ideas right here in New Jersey. I look forward to seeing what the inaugural cohort of this program accomplishes in the coming years," said Governor Phil Murphy.

Building on this foundation, NJ FAST will leverage New Jersey's longstanding legacy as a leader in the financial industry. With a dedicated focus on fintech, NJ FAST aims to support the growth of innovative companies and create new career opportunities, further expanding New Jersey's influence in the national finance and fintech sectors.

"NJ FAST will have a long-term impact on the entrepreneurial ecosystem of New Jersey, creating a legacy of success and innovation within the financial services industry for years to come," said Saeed Amidi, Founder and CEO of Plug and Play. "This initiative is about embedding a culture of innovation in New Jersey, and beyond, with startups we believe can change the world."

NJ FAST is designed to offer entrepreneurs a platform to drive innovation across the state of New Jersey. Selected startups will benefit from mentorship, funding resources, and opportunities to collaborate with industry experts. As part of the program, startups will have access to Plug and Play's extensive network of corporate, government, investor, and university partners, providing them with invaluable insights, support, and potential strategic partnerships.

"Since taking office, Governor Murphy has prioritized growing New Jersey's innovation economy by ensuring that companies of the future have access to first-rate resources and support," said NJEDA Chief Executive Officer Tim Sullivan. "Through NJEDA's Strategic Innovation Centers initiative, centers like NJFAST are working to empower startups to develop cutting-edge technologies that create jobs, support long-term sustainable economic growth, and attract world-class talent. The graduation of NJFAST's inaugural cohort serves as a testament to the initiative's success fostering innovation, and solidifying New Jersey's role as a leader in fintech and insurtech."

Plug and Play is accepting applications for Batch 2 of NJ FAST until January 6th, 2025.

The inaugural batch of NJ FAST consists of the following startups:

DIRO is the first Original Documents capture platform to offer full global coverage.

Physis Investments leverages AI and its proprietary in-house database of over 176 million data points to generate sustainability insights through a SaaS platform and a generative AI-based chatbot.

SPIN Analytics brings digital transformation in credit risk management by leveraging predictive analytics, AI, and ML techniques on big data.

Balcony Technology Group leverages distributed ledger technology to provide the real estate ecosystem with a blockchain-based solution for improved Security, Automation, Transparency, Integration, And Interoperability.

Intergen DATA Develops proprietary AI/ML algo's to predict when Life Events may occur, what it could be, & how much of a financial impact it would make.

Muse Tax is an A.I.-based tool that finds every tax deduction and credit for you, showing you ways to save on taxes.



Multimodal automate complex, knowledge-based workflows in banking, insurance, and healthcare using generative AI agents.

bckers is an AI and Fintech information services company that specializes in delivering data and analytical tools to assess and score the performance, integrity, and risk of organizations and teams.

Hydronos Labs transforming access to comprehensive weather and climate risk assessment, planning and mitigation capabilities in a constantly changing climate, delivering the latest science in an easy-to-digest and cost-effective manner.

LexFund is the first US marketplace for the multi-billion dollar litigation finance industry.

Synthera.ai generate realistic yield curves, stock prices, FX rates and more using cutting edge generative AI., allowing investors to test their portfolios on thousands of unseen market scenarios and unlock novel insights previously beyond reach.

Mobysign is a mobile application that offers strong authentication for payments, logins, document signatures and any transaction.

CurraPay is building the Booking.com of the international money transfer market.

Accern NoCodeNLP Platform empowers citizen data scientists to extract fast and easy insights from unstructured data.

For more information about NJ FAST, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/plug-and-play/innovation-services/our-programs/nj-fast .

