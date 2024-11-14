NJ Hall of Fame at American Dream Welcomes Home Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd, Phil Simms, and 18 Other Jersey Legends

The 16th Annual Induction Ceremony hosted by Danny DeVito will premiere on social media and air in November on My9 and in December on NJ PBS

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Jersey Hall of Fame (NJHOF) is honoring 21 extraordinary Garden State heroes with its 16th Annual Induction Ceremony, premiering on My9 on November 16th at 7 p.m. and November 17th at 6 p.m. It will also air on NJ PBS on December 28th at 6 p.m. and December 29th at 10 a.m.

Some inductees and presenters of the New Jersey Hall of Fame 16th Annual Induction Ceremony

Filmed largely at the New Jersey Hall of Fame at American Dream in East Rutherford, and hosted by Actor Danny DeVito, the program promises an unforgettable evening of Jersey pride, grit, and humor. Actress Meryl Streep, Actor Paul Rudd, former NY Giants Quarterback Phil Simms, and Singer-Songwriter Lesley Gore* are among the highly anticipated Class of 2024 inductees.

Viewers can look forward to iconic moments, such as Actress and Singer Cher presenting the award to her dear friend, Meryl Streep, and Figure Skater Scott Hamilton presenting the award to fellow Olympian Dick Button. The show will include classic Jersey scenes, such as DeVito rolling up his sleeves with inductee and Founder of Jersey Mike's Peter Cancro to make a sandwich that, according to DeVito, "tastes like home."

Inductees now have a permanent home at the NJHOF at American Dream in East Rutherford, America's first Entertainment and Learning Center, which opened in June. Rudd, Streep, and other 2024 Inductees visited the site earlier this year to film their ceremony segments.

The 10,000-square-foot center includes state-of-the-art exhibits that showcase the best of the Garden State, such as a karaoke stage where visitors can sing alongside holograms of musicians like Gloria Gaynor and Wyclef Jean and a Late Night Jersey TV Studio where participants can interview holograms of Jon Bon Jovi, Danny DeVito, Connie Chung, Jason Alexander, and other renowned New Jerseyans.

The NJHOF combines education and entertainment to provide unparalleled inspiration. By honoring trailblazers from every walk of life, whether the arts, sports, public service, or science, the organization encourages citizens to reach their highest potential.

"My dreams were born in New Jersey, and my imagination was nurtured in her public schools, and for that, I am very grateful," said Streep.

"What ultimately made me successful wasn't my God-given talent. It was my grit, desire, and unwavering dedication to never accept failure, which was honed on the running pitches of North Brunswick," said Soccer Player Tim Howard.

In addition to highlighting New Jersey icons, the NJHOF celebrates those who've profoundly impacted their communities through the Everyday Heroes campaign and the Unsung Heroes category. Additionally, the NJHOF offers field trips and scholarships to New Jersey students who are chasing their dreams with dedication and perseverance. Scholarship recipients will be recognized during the ceremony.

"This is an annual opportunity to celebrate New Jersey's best and brightest, both past and present," said Governor Phil Murphy.

Tune in on November 16th and 17th on My9 , December 28th and 29th on NJ PBS , or the New Jersey Hall of Fame social channels ( Facebook , YouTube ), to witness this great moment in New Jersey history.

As DeVito put it, "You're not going to want to miss this."

You can find the complete list of the Class of 2024 inductees here.

*Being honored posthumously

ABOUT THE CEREMONY PRODUCTION TEAM: The 16th Annual Induction Ceremony co-executive producers include Steve Edwards, president of the NJHOF and long-time executive producer of annual induction ceremonies, George Veras, ten-time National Sports Emmy Recipient and former executive producer for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony for NFL Network and ESPN from 2016-2022, and David Smith, 1st vice president of the NJHOF and long-time co-producer of annual induction ceremonies.

ABOUT THE NJHOF: Because everyone needs a hero, the New Jersey Hall of Fame (NJHOF) honors citizens who have made invaluable contributions to society, the State of New Jersey, and the world beyond. Since 2008, the NJHOF has hosted 14 ceremonies for more than 200 notable individuals and groups in recognition of their induction into the Hall of Fame. The NJHOF endeavors to present school children with significant and impactful role models to show that they can, and should, strive for excellence. The NJHOF is thankful for the support of its many sponsors , including its Lead Sponsor, Hackensack Meridian Health, and Major Sponsors, The State of New Jersey and PSEG/PSEG Foundation, without which none of our endeavors would be possible.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Eliza Rosenthale, [email protected] , (609) 558-3330

Aimee Brooks, [email protected] , (917) 881-3849

SOURCE New Jersey Hall of Fame