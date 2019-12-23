NJ Law Firm Makes Several Key Leadership Changes

LYNDHURST, N.J., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scarinci Hollenbeck recently announced several key leadership changes to the firm's Commercial Real Estate, Corporate Transactions & Business Law and Tax, Trusts & Estates practice groups. All the changes as described below will be made effective as of January 1, 2020.

Pictured left to right: Jeffrey K. Cassin, Stephanie D. Edelstein & Jeffrey R. Pittard

Joining the firm's Commercial Real Estate section as Co-Chair alongside Partner Donald M. Pepe is Counsel Stephanie D. Edelstein. Stephanie D. Edelstein joined the firm in November 2018 as a member of the Commercial Real Estate practice group. Ms. Edelstein has over a decade's worth of experience handling a wide range of transactional real estate matters. Ms. Edelstein primarily focuses her practice on acquisitions and dispositions of commercial and multi-family properties, leasing matters and mortgage financing.

Joining Partner Fred D. Zemel as Co-chair of the firm's Corporate Transactions & Business Law section is Counsel Jeffrey K. Cassin. Mr. Cassin has been with the firm since November 2016, whose core practice is dedicated to Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A), business transactions, and corporate governance and securities law. Mr. Cassin's M&A practice includes acquisitions and dispositions of media, technology, insurance and human services companies, among others, in deals ranging from mom-and-pop shops to upper-middle market.

Jeffrey R. Pittard, Counsel, has been named Chair of the firm's Tax, Trusts & Estates section. Mr. Pittard has been a member of Scarinci Hollenbeck's Tax, Trusts & Estates practice group since he joined the firm in November 2016. Mr. Pittard focuses his practice on representing taxpayers in audit, assessment, and collection disputes with federal and state taxing authorities. In addition, he handles tax planning and wealth preservation for high net worth individuals. He also regularly handles estate administration in New York, New Jersey, and Florida.

Scarinci Hollenbeck is proud to have these talented attorneys help lead several of the firm's core legal practices. We encourage you to learn more about our core practice groups and the various attorneys within them, at: https://scarincihollenbeck.com/practices/

About Scarinci Hollenbeck

With a growing practice of more than 70 experienced attorneys, Scarinci Hollenbeck is a regional alternative to a national 250 law firm. We serve the niche practice areas most often required by institutions, corporations, business entities, and the people who own and control them. We have developed our corporate transactions and business law practices with the expertise, specialization, and attentiveness necessary to serve our clients effectively across a broad range of industries and business sectors. We apply this approach in our work on behalf of the numerous clients we represent. More information on our firm's capabilities and range of practice areas can be found on our website: www.sh-law.com.

Contact: Peter Moeller Telephone: 732-780-5590 Email: 231488@email4pr.com

SOURCE Scarinci Hollenbeck, LLC

Related Links

http://www.sh-law.com

