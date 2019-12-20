NJ Law Firm Names New Hiring Partner

LYNDHURST, N.J., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Laura M. Miller, Counsel in Scarinci Hollenbeck's Corporate Transactions & Business Law group, has been elevated to Hiring Partner. This exciting promotion was announced during the firm's annual holiday party last week and will be made official on January 1, 2020.

"I am incredibly honored to have been named Hiring Partner. It has been nothing short of amazing to grow with the firm over the years and I am thrilled to take on this role," stated Ms. Miller.

Scarinci Hollenbeck Promotes Counsel Laura M. Miller to Hiring Partner

Ms. Miller has been involved with the firm since 2004, when she was brought in as a law clerk. Upon completion of her term, Ms. Miller was hired as an Associate, supporting the firm's Litigation practice group. Ms. Miller practiced general civil litigation, defending both private and public clients in State and federal courts and representing clients in mediations and arbitrations in a wide range of matters including commercial contract disputes, construction claims and employment discrimination litigation.

Eventually, Ms. Miller evolved her practice to support the firm's Corporate Transactions & Business Law group, where she remains a member to this day. Ms. Miller primarily focuses her practice on the representation of cable television, competitive telephone and cellular telephone providers, handling a variety of matters relating to compliance, contract negotiation, franchising, and much more.

Over the years, Ms. Miller became increasingly involved in the firm beyond her legal practice. For many years, she supervised the firm's summer law clerk program, which in 2016 was formalized as a comprehensive Summer Associate program. The annual program welcomes a class of four law students to Scarinci Hollenbeck who support the firm's various practice groups, gaining hands-on experience in different aspects of the law throughout the Summer season. Ms. Miller's role has evolved to include the managing and oversight of all attorney hires firm-wide.

Additionally, Ms. Miller helped establish and currently chairs the Women L.E.A.D. Committee and co-chairs the firm's Diversity Committee.

"I remember Laura when she started as a law clerk at Scarinci Hollenbeck. I knew then that someday she would be my partner and I am very pleased that her day has come," remarked Donald Scarinci, Managing Partner of the firm. "Not only is Laura an outstanding lawyer who pays careful attention to her clients and their needs, but she is an outstanding person as well. I am very proud of how Laura has distinguished herself both personally and professionally and I know she will make her mark on this law firm as a partner," he continued.

About Scarinci Hollenbeck

With a growing practice of more than 70 experienced attorneys, Scarinci Hollenbeck is a regional alternative to a national 250 law firm. We serve the niche practice areas most often required by institutions, corporations, business entities, and the people who own and control them. We have developed our corporate transactions and business law practices with the expertise, specialization, and attentiveness necessary to serve our clients effectively across a broad range of industries and business sectors. We apply this approach in our work on behalf of the numerous clients we represent. More information on our firm's capabilities and range of practice areas can be found on our website: www.sh-law.com.

Media Contact:

Peter Moeller

732-780-5590

231408@email4pr.com

SOURCE Scarinci Hollenbeck, LLC

Related Links

http://www.sh-law.com

