NJ Law Firm Welcomes Three Counsel to Three Practice Groups

LYNDHURST, N.J., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scarinci Hollenbeck recently welcomed the addition of three new Counsel to three of the firm's core practice groups. Maryam M. Meseha has joined the firm's Litigation practice group, Stan Barrett has joined the firm's Corporate Transactions & Business Law practice group, and Jorge R. de Armas has joined the firm's Government & Education Law practice group. Mr. de Armas and Ms. Meseha will be based out of the firm's Lyndhurst, NJ office while Mr. Barrett will be based out of the firm's Red Bank, NJ office. The attorneys bring with them nearly 40 years of combined legal experience.

Pictured left to right: Maryam M. Meseha, Stan Barrett & Jorge R. de Armas

Maryam M. Meseha joined the firm's Litigation practice group. Ms. Meseha brings with her a decade of experience handling a wide range of litigation matters in varying industries from inception to resolution. Ms. Meseha also has extensive experience in the areas of Corporate Transactions and Business Law and Labor & Employment. She has regularly counseled clients on various employment, commercial, business and corporate transactional matters, including contract negotiations, employment investigations, corporate liability, and much more.

Stan Barrett joined the firm's Corporate Transactions & Business Law practice group, bringing with him a decade of experience in the areas of Corporate Transactions & Business Law, Litigation, Corporate Compliance and White Collar Criminal defense. Mr. Barrett devotes his practice to the representation of private clients in a wide range of matters relating to complex litigation, transactional work and securities enforcement defense. He regularly advises clients in securities litigations, complex contract disputes, fiduciary duty matters, internal investigations, complex fraud cases, bankruptcy litigation, and much more.

Jorge R. de Armas, who joined the firm's Government & Education Law practice group, has fifteen years of experience and demonstrated ability in the representation of corporate, individual, and government clients. As a member of the Government & Education Law practice, Mr. de Armas devotes his practice to the general legal representation of municipalities, counties, authorities and school boards focused on the day-to-day oversight and management of clients' legal needs in a variety of matters including Open Public Records Act requests, Open Public Meetings Act, disciplinary hearings, and Local Public Contracts Law.

About Scarinci Hollenbeck

With a growing practice of more than 70 experienced attorneys, Scarinci Hollenbeck is a regional alternative to a national 250 law firm. We serve the niche practice areas most often required by institutions, corporations, business entities, and the people who own and control them. We have developed our litigation and corporate transactions and business law practices with the expertise, specialization, and attentiveness necessary to serve our clients effectively across a broad range of industries and business sectors. We apply this approach in our work on behalf of the numerous clients we represent. More information on our firm's capabilities and range of practice areas can be found on our website: www.sh-law.com.

