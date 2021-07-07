NJBIZ Honors Kraus Marketing with Best Places to Work 2021

MORRISTOWN, N.J., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraus Marketing, a digital marketing agency headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey, has been honored with the Best Places to Work in 2021 award from NJBIZ.

Every year, NJBIZ sends the Best Places to Work survey to participating companies for a self-evaluation from their own employees. Among the honorees are small (15 – 49 employees), medium (50 – 249 employees) and large (more than 250 employees) employers.

Kraus Marketing is incredibly honored to have won this award for our third consecutive year. CEO Nick Kraus said on the achievement, "My goal has always been to create a workplace where employees feel seen, heard, and valued. I could not be more proud of my company and hard-working employees, especially through a global pandemic."

The growth and expansion of Kraus Marketing over the years, from one to thirty employees and one to three locations, boasts excellence through and through. As we continue to hire on 'Only the Best,' one of our core values, our inclusive and supportive office environment will persevere.

Kraus Marketing is a full-service marketing agency with offices in Morristown, NJ, Manhattan, NY, and Tampa, FL. We specialize in integrated digital marketing strategies that include responsive websites, comprehensive branding, videography, social media marketing, SEO & PPC, and everything in between. With a talented team of professionals up to date in the industry, Kraus Marketing produces high-end marketing projects that generate the best ROI for you and your business.

